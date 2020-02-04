Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. Launches 28K Served Initiative

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. announced a company-wide initiative to serve a total of 28,000 hours throughout 2020.

With over 250 branches located in 49 states, PRMI set the ambitious goal of completing 28K hours of service across the nation. The company plans on this being an incredible opportunity for each branch and branch employee to become more involved in and aware of their communities.

"We're thrilled to announce the launch of our 28K Served initiative in 2020," said PRMI President and CEO Kenneth Knudson. "We are excited to see our branches nationwide become more engaged and involved in various aspects of their communities."

PRMI is continually looking forward to gaining new relationships with neighboring businesses and individuals who strengthen their communities. The company has high expectations that this goal will assist them in further lending a helping hand to the places they call home.

Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. (PRMI) is a nationwide, multibillion-dollar operation cofounded in 1998 by Dave Zitting, Jeff Zitting and Steve Chapman. Its top leaders are authorities in the mortgage industry. With over 250 branches, licensed in 49 states and more than 1,800 employees, PRMI has been repeatedly recognized as a top mortgage lender and was recently inducted into the 2018 Ellie Mae Hall of Fame for Excellence in Compliance. For more information, call 800-255-2792 ext. 1000252, visit http://www.primaryresidentialmortgage.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. PRMI is an Equal Housing Lender. NMLS #3094.

SOURCE Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc.