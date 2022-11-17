PRIME AESTHETICS GROUP EXPANDS RAPIDLY, ADDING ICONIC PRACTICE TO NATIONAL FOOTPRINT

Physician-Led Partnership Adds 8th Practice by Acquiring Renowned NassifMD®Plastic Surgery & Med Spa, founded by Dr. Paul Nassif

MIAMI, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Aesthetics Group, a healthcare partnership comprised of the country's leading plastic surgery practices, announced today its latest acquisition. The company has acquired NassifMD® Plastic Surgery & Med Spa, based in Beverly Hills, CA.

"Since launching Prime three years ago, our vision was always to create a coast-to-coast operation, bringing unparalleled business acumen, innovation and obsession with patient care to the entire country," said Dr. James Chao, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Prime Aesthetics Group. "We're thrilled to be fortifying our partnership with this truly iconic practice, which fits perfectly into our overarching strategy."

NassifMD® Plastic Surgery & Med Spa is a full-service cosmetic surgery practice specializing in in facial reconstruction and rhinoplasty. The practice will continue to be led by Dr. Paul Nassif, a world-renowned surgeon and beloved television personality best known as the Star of E! reality series Botched that airs in 166 countries which highlights his expertise as he remedies the most extreme plastic surgeries gone wrong. Season 8 of Botched is currently under production and expected to release in Spring 2023.

Dr. Nassif also operates a cruelty-free skincare range known as NassifMD Dermaceuticals®, leveraging his knowledge of the skin layers to develop science-based skincare that delivers transformative anti-aging results for healthy, radiant, youthful skin

"I've worked hard to develop a reputation in our industry and been approached countless times over the years by private equity groups interested in purchasing our practice. None of those opportunities interested me," said Dr. Nassif. "Simply put, Prime is different. I'm truly excited to partner with Dr. Chao and all the surgeons in our group to build an organization with exceptional patient care as its cornerstone."

To date, Prime has acquired eight practices to become one of the nation's largest plastic surgery groups. The company recently completed a capital investment round with White Oak Global Advisors, an alternative debt manager which has deployed over $10 billion in transactions since 2007. Proceeds from White Oak Global Advisors have been utilized to fund the three most recent acquisitions, including Nassif, and White Oak anticipates continuing to partner with Prime on future similar acquisitions.

ABOUT PRIME AESTHETICS GROUP

Prime consists of the top surgeons in the country providing the highest caliber of patient care. We offer cosmetic procedures, both surgical and non-surgical, to help patients achieve truly life-changing results. Through an innovative business model, we have compiled under one corporate entity several leading practices which reduce costs, unlock value, and enhance patient care. For more information, visit www.PrimeAestheticsGroup.com.

