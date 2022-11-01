Prime Data Centers Launches Construction Phase of 80,000-Square-Foot Data Center Campus at Second Silicon Valley Location

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Data Centers , a data center solutions provider on a rapid growth trajectory, announces that construction has started at 2175 Martin Ave in Santa Clara, the company's second Silicon Valley location. The future data center, designated SJC03, is designed as a turnkey build-to-suit facility.

The three-story campus is intended for either a single tenancy or a small number of wholesale colocation tenants in a multi-tenant configuration. Phase 1 is set for completion in the second half of 2023. The finished project will include:

Approximately 80,000 square feet of purpose-built data center space

9 MW of critical capacity with N+1 redundancy

Strong carrier diversity

The most economical and reliable power in Silicon Valley

Guaranteed 9 MW of power availability secured from Silicon Valley Power

"This three-story data center is strategically positioned among the headquarters of some of the biggest tech companies in the world," states Chris Sumter, Executive Vice President of Acquisitions, Prime Data Centers. "Silicon Valley is one of the most critical and tightest data center markets in the U.S., and the development and construction of Prime's SJC03 has been highly anticipated."

This exclusive property is now available for pre-lease and is just one mile from Prime's flagship 9MW Santa Clara data center, which is fully leased to Cyxtera .

"Scarcity of available real estate in this world-leading market has made it difficult to realize wholesale data center opportunities, making this property even more desirable, especially considering the affordable power rates in a power-constrained market," adds Jonathan Gibbs, Senior Vice President of Design and Construction, Prime Data Centers.

To learn more about Prime Data Centers and its facilities spanning two continents, including a 175 MW campus in the Chicago market, visit primedatacenters.com .

About Prime Data Centers

Prime Data Centers is a wholesale data center developer and operator with a global footprint. The company excels at designing and delivering custom large-scale data center solutions for leading enterprise clients. Prime's core product portfolio ranges from 8 MW to 175 MW hyperscale facilities that can be build-to-suit, powered shell, or turnkey. Its unique partnership model offers flexibility across financial arrangements, from a standard lease to sale/leaseback to unique joint ventures. To learn more about Prime Data Centers, visit primedatacenters.com . And follow Prime on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

JSA

jsa_prime@jsa.net

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prime-data-centers-launches-construction-phase-of-80-000-square-foot-data-center-campus-at-second-silicon-valley-location-301664434.html

SOURCE Prime Data Centers