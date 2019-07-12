Prime Day Has Lots of New Players, But it is Still Amazon's Game, Reports NPD's Checkout

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- More than two-thirds of Amazon Prime members plan to shop Amazon during the Prime Day shopping event on July 15 and 16, 2019, according to new insights from The NPD Group's Checkout receipt mining service. While many other retailers are jumping on the Prime Day bandwagon with deals of their own, just 15 percent of these consumers plan to shop both Amazon and other retailers.

"Prime Day has become a retail holiday and its expansion demonstrates the influence it is having on retail overall," said Marshal Cohen, chief industry advisor, The NPD Group. "Retailers are smart to develop competitive plans of their own, but Prime Day is still driven by Amazon."

NPD, along with its receipt recontact panel partner CoinOut, surveyed Amazon Prime Members about their Prime Day shopping plans, and the deals garner a range of attention. Seventy percent of Amazon Prime members who intend to shop on Prime Day look for deals in advance of Prime Day, nearly two-thirds of whom are doing so to get an idea of what they want to buy on Prime Day. However, many of these advance deal-seekers indicate their reason for doing so involves even more research and planning. Half say they are comparing prices with other retailers, and nearly a quarter will purchase the item elsewhere if they find a lower price before Prime Day. But, among those who don't plan on shopping Amazon on Prime Day, most (69 percent) say it is because they don't need anything.

For those Amazon Prime Day shoppers who do have needs, it's all about the deals. More than a third of Amazon Prime Members look for the best deals on items they need, and another 5 percent have specific items in mind when shopping Prime Day. Apparel, consumer electronics, and toys are the top items consumers plan to shop for on Amazon during Prime Day.

Many of the top categories consumers plan to shop for on Prime Day are the same categories they purchase at other times during the year, with apparel and technology topping the list. According to NPD's Checkout E-commerce Tracking information, the percentage of the U.S. adult online buying population making online purchases continues to grow across each of the general merchandise industries tracked.

"Just as online shopping continues on its growth trajectory, Prime Day will continue to capture the attention of consumers," added Cohen, The NPD Group. "The multiple retailer halo effect at retail is unlikely to have an effect on Amazon's success for the foreseeable future – Prime Day is still a few years young with more changes and deals to come across a wider sector of categories."

