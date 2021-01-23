Prime Law Group Hires New Attorney Mario J. Sankis

WOODSTOCK, Ill., Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Law Group, LLC today announced the hire of attorney Mario Sankis. Starting his career as a Marine, specifically military police, Mario has always understood the duty to protect and serve, and its importance. Mario was selected to serve as a guard for HMX-1 Presidential Helicopter Squadron, and was responsible to provide security for the President, as well Presidential assets, both domestic and abroad.

After serving in the Marines, Mario became a police officer in our nation's capital of Washington, D.C and later became an officer for the Village of Round Lake Beach, Illinois. After a battle with cancer and diagnosis of multiple sclerosis, Mario was forced to step down from the police force. Being unsure of what to do next, Mario turned to the law to continue his career path. Mario is very familiar with Lake County as he was an intern for the Lake County State's Attorney office for three years, eventually becoming an Assistant States Attorney. Mario is a fighter, and knows how tough times can be, he applies that mentality to his clients. It is through understanding, and patience where Mario finds the best results. Mario practices mainly in criminal law matters including, DUI and traffic. Prime Law Group is extremely excited for Mario to join the team.

"Mario is a brilliant, caring and compassionate man who fights for the rights of his clients."

-Nicole O'Connor, attorney at Prime Law Group.

Mario Sankis Awards & Achievements

Zeke Giorgi Memorial Scholarship 2016

Memorial Scholarship 2016 Justinian Society of Lawyers Scholarship 2017

American Council on Education, National Student of the year award for 2015.

Police Service Area of the year award, Washington D.C. Police Department 2004

To Learn more about Mario, click here.

Mario J. Sankis

Prime Law Group, LLC

815- 338- 2040 Ext. 108

msankis@primelawgroup.com

Prime Law Group, LLC is a full-service law firm from business to litigation with over 100 years of combined experience, our lawyers have the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate the most complex situations. Should you need assistance with a criminal law attorney please keep Mario in mind.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prime-law-group-hires-new-attorney-mario-j-sankis-301213483.html

SOURCE Prime Law Group, LLC