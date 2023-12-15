|
15.12.2023 16:22:00
Prime Mining Corp. Opens the Market
TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Pierre Lassonde, investor, and Daniel Kunz, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Prime Mining Corp. ("Prime", or the "Company") (TSX: PRYM), along with Scott Hicks, Executive Vice President, Prime, investors and senior Prime team members joined Robert Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the Company's graduation to Toronto Stock Exchange.
Prime is focused on unlocking the full potential of the Los Reyes Project, a high-grade, low sulphidation epithermal gold-silver project located in Sinaloa State, Mexico. The Company is targeting a material resource expansion at Los Reyes through a combination of new generative area discoveries and growth, while also building on technical de-risking activities to support eventual project development.
CNW sponsored announcement. To learn more visit www.newswire.ca.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prime-mining-corp-opens-the-market-302016859.html
SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht etwas fester ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich stabil -- US-Börsen enden höher -- Börsen in Fernost schließen überwiegend freundlich
Der heimische Markt legte einen freundlichen Handelstag hin. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierte seitwärts. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche fester. In Fernost ging es am Freitag überwiegend nach oben.