Prime Minister of Malaysia to Present Keynote Address at IDEP 2019 Forum

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In this day and age, poverty eradication has become an increasingly challenging task due to the ever changing socio-economic landscape around the world. Realizing that poverty eradication and reforming social imbalance requires shifts in policies and long-term interventions from many stakeholders, Yayasan Sejahtera will be hosting the Yayasan Sejahtera's 2019 International Day for the Eradication Of Poverty Forum entitled, "Inclusive Development And Sejahtera In The New Malaysia", to mark the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty observed globally in October.

The forum, which will be officiated by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on Oct 16 at the Research Management & Innovation Complex, Universiti Malaya, Kuala Lumpur, is part of Yayasan Sejahtera's 10th Anniversary celebration in their efforts to eradicate poverty amongst the B40 communities in Malaysia since 2009.

According to Yayasan Sejahtera's Board of Trustees Chairman, Tan Sri Faizah Mohd. Tahir, Yayasan Sejahtera has always emulated a Community Based Approach (CBA) concept in their programmes. "We have always believed in CBA as a more holistic approach to combat poverty. Hence the governments call for shared prosperity bodes well with our objective of building sustainable communities in helping the poor to better themselves for a brighter future," said Tan Sri Faizah when asked about Yayasan Sejahtera's efforts in the past.

While extreme poverty is considered to have been addressed in Malaysia, relative poverty in the urban and rural context remains a challenge. The rising cost of living due to rapid urban growth has greatly impacted low-income households in particular, which are especially vulnerable to economic shocks.

During the forum, experts and researchers will discuss current trends, implications and possible action to assist those living below the poverty line.

Yayasan Sejahtera will also be introducing its Community Development Fund (CDF) platform in conjunction with its 10th anniversary aimed at establishing a sustainable channel for contributions towards alleviating poverty as a whole. Previously, the organisation had embarked on a partnership with Boost and MaybankHeart for its crowdfunding platforms. The CDF will serve as a direct platform for private sectors to donate towards its community projects, and work closely together to reduce poverty abjection.

For more information on the forum and Yayasan Sejahtera's Community Development Fund, please visit www.sejahtera.my/idep2019. Interested parties may contact Yayasan Sejahtera at idep2019@sejahtera.my or call 03-2602-3399.

ABOUT YAYASAN SEJAHTERA (YS)

Yayasan Sejahtera (YS) has been actively advocating its unique Community Based Approach (CBA) concept in their efforts to eradicate poverty and community development for poor and low-income households in Malaysia. Since its inception in 2009, Yayasan Sejahtera programmes have benefited over 12,986 beneficiaries from Kelantan, Kuala Lumpur, Sabah and Sarawak. Yayasan Sejahtera aims to provide a holistic approach in community development by addressing different groups - Adults, Youth and Children - for a more comprehensive assistance to those needing it most.

