Prime Therapeutics earns perfect score on Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index

EAGAN, Minn., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) proudly announces its top score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI). The Index is the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. A record-breaking 842 businesses earned a score of 100% in the 20th annual Index. And Prime joins the 93% of CEI-rated businesses that met the standard of demonstrating at least three efforts of public commitment to the LGBTQ+ community.

"Prime is honored to have earned the top score on the Corporate Equality Index," said Erin Feigal, senior vice president and chief human resources officer for Prime. "We are proud to provide employees access to inclusive benefits and policies and appreciate the work of all employees who have helped us create a more equitable workplace."

Prime is among the 662 major businesses that have adopted gender transition guidelines to establish best practices in transgender inclusion. Further, Prime removed the financial cap for gender reassignment surgery under its health care benefits. Other notable achievements include:

Providing inclusive benefits for same- and different-sex spouses and partners.

Creation of an actively engaged employee resource group (ERG) for LGBTQ+ individuals.

Addition of pronouns and sexual orientation options to Prime's internal human resources systems.

David Mena, underwriter and co-chair of the Prime Pride ERG said, "Our goal ahead is to continue growing safe spaces at Prime for all our teammates while bolstering our ability to react dynamically to the changes of the world around us. With this commitment in mind, we strive to continue receiving high scores on the Corporate Equality Index for years to come."

The results of the 2022 CEI showcase how 1,271 U.S.-based companies are promoting LGBTQ+-friendly workplace policies in the U.S. Prime's efforts in satisfying all the CEI's criteria earned a 100% ranking and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.

The CEI rates companies providing crucial protections to over 20 million U.S. workers on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities.

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families.

Supporting an inclusive culture.

Corporate social responsibility.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

About Prime Therapeutics

Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) helps people get the medicine they need to feel better and live well. Prime provides total drug management solutions for health plans, employers, and government programs including Medicare and Medicaid. The company processes claims and offers clinical services for people with complex medical conditions. Prime serves nearly 33 million people. It is collectively owned by 19 Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans, subsidiaries or affiliates of those plans. For more information visit www.primetherapeutics.com or follow @Prime_PBM on Twitter.

Contact:

Jenine Anderson

Public Relations Manager

612.777.5629

jenine.anderson@primetherapeutics.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prime-therapeutics-earns-perfect-score-on-human-rights-campaign-foundations-2022-corporate-equality-index-301469481.html

SOURCE Prime Therapeutics LLC