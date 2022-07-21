Prime Therapeutics recognized as a Disability Equality Index® Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion

Prime a top scorer in its first year taking the DEI

EAGAN, Minn., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) is proud to announce its score of 90 on the Disability Equality Index® (DEI), the world's most comprehensive benchmarking tool measuring workplace inclusion against competitors. By earning a top score on the DEI, Prime demonstrates its commitment to disability inclusion and equality.

"Leveraging the Disability Equality Index benchmarking tool allows us to build a roadmap of measurable and tangible actions that we can take to achieve disability inclusion and equity," said Zabrina Watkins, diversity, equity and inclusion director for Prime. "We recognize that we have a long way to go, however receiving a score of 90 out of 100 lets us know that we are making intentional and mindful progress."

Prime's commitment to disability inclusion is rooted in its collective values as a company and is inseparable from its purpose and dedication to serving others.

As detailed in its first Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Annual Transparency Report, Prime demonstrates its progress toward workplace and community equity, acknowledging the meaningful steps taken – and required in future – to attain a more diverse, inclusive way of doing business within its walls and in its interactions with clients and partners. The report includes disability data based on self-identification.

Additionally, Prime CEO Ken Paulus signed the Disability:IN's CEO Letter on Disability Inclusion which commits Prime to benchmarking its disability inclusion journey with the DEI. To that end, Prime continues to identify and implement accommodations for employees and on its public channels. On the mental health front, Prime will continue to provide employee and dependent resources enabling confidential support and tools for Prime leaders to guide conversations and aid in crisis situations.

Globally, people with disabilities represent over one billion people. Disability is a natural part of the human experience, and it crosses lines of age, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, race, sexual orientation, socioeconomic status and religion.

"Disability inclusion is a rapidly expanding aspect of corporate culture, and it's gratifying to partner with 415 companies on the 2022 Disability Equality Index," said Jill Houghton, President and CEO of Disability:IN. "These top-scoring companies not only excel in disability inclusion, many are also adopting emerging trends and pioneering measures that can move the disability agenda from accommodation to inclusion and ultimately, genuine belonging."

The DEI was launched in 2015 by Disability:IN and The American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and is acknowledged today as the most robust disability inclusion assessment tool in business. It is modeled off the Corporate Equality Index that highlights LGBTQ+ inclusive workplace policies, for which Prime earned a score of 100% earlier this year. Now in its eighth year, the DEI exists to help businesses make a positive impact on the unemployment/underemployment of people with disabilities.

