Prime Trust Earns 2022 Great Place To Work Certification™

Blockchain-based fintech leader recognized for commitment to employee engagement

LAS VEGAS, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Trust , the leading provider of financial infrastructure for fintech and digital asset innovators, has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the first time. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Prime Trust. This year, 95% of employees said it's a great place to work – 38% higher than the average U.S. company.

Prime Trust is Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. Employee satisfaction scores 38% higher than the average company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Prime Trust is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

"The world of crypto is fast-paced and constantly evolving," said CEO Tom Pageler, "which makes the industry both challenging and rewarding. As we continue to support our clients' crypto goals, it's important that our employees feel supported and valued as well. By becoming a Great Place to Work-Certified™, Prime Trust has shown a commitment to our company culture and the emerging Web3 environment. We owe our success to our team of dedicated employees at Prime Trust, and as we continue adding new members to our team, we're even more devoted to ensuring Prime Trust's leadership in both infrastructure integration and employee advocacy."

This award follows several other important recognitions for Prime Trust. The company earned a coveted spot on Forbes ' 2022 America's Best Startup Employers list and was selected for CB Insights ' second annual Blockchain 50 , which showcases the 50 most promising blockchain and crypto companies in the world. These milestones and achievements reflect the company's commitment to building the future of fintech. According to Great Place to Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Prime Trust

Prime Trust powers innovation in the digital economy by providing fintech and digital asset innovators with financial infrastructure. Our API platform and products form the foundation for companies to build seamlessly, launch quickly, and scale securely. Regulated by the State of Nevada, Prime Trust processes 300 million API calls and settles up to $3.5 billion in transactions per month. The world's leading crypto exchanges, lending platforms, digital wallets, payment platforms, ATS's, RIAs, wealth management platforms, broker-dealers, and crowdfunding platforms rely on Prime Trust's institutional grade blockchain technology. Prime Trust's team has extensive regulatory and financial services backgrounds from the OCC, SEC, Federal Reserve, US Department of Justice, US Treasury/Secret Service, JPMorgan Chase, Green Dot, American Express, PNC, Bank of America, and Visa. For more information, visit www.primetrust.com .

