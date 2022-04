PrimeBlock, 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Announce Merger - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Prime Blockchain Inc. and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (VCXA), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by 10X Capital, announced the execution of a business combination agreement. The deal values the combined company at an estimated enterprise value of $1.25 billion. Investment banking veteran Gaurav Budhrani will be CEO and the combined company. It is expected to list stock on the NASDAQ stock market.

PrimeBlock is a diversified infrastructure provider for blockchain technology that owns and operates a growing portfolio of proprietary data centers and crypto assets mining operations in North America.