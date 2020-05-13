PrimeMyBody Welcomes Lina Orellana Zimbron to the Corporate Team as Vice President of Culture

DALLAS, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To help strengthen the brand's domestic and international identity, PrimeMyBody—a global leader in the hemp-based wellness industry, has brought Lina Orellana Zimbron into the company as its Vice President of Culture.

As V.P. of Culture, Zimbron will combine her executive marketing and sales experience with her business training and operation management skill sets to support the growth of PrimeMyBody's current operations in the U.S., Mexico, and Japan. She will also help spearhead further market growth as she assists the coordination of PrimeMyBody openings in new Latin American markets and beyond.

"We have become a world-class leader in the hemp industry and we need people with world-class experience to add value to our existing corporate team. Lina has opened markets around the world, from Russia to Columbia—overseeing affiliate relations, entity creations, product registration, translation services, and more. Lina brings with her years of international experience and we are thrilled to have her in the PrimeMyBody family," says PrimeMyBody CEO, Paul Rogers.

With a galvanizing presence, Zimbron brings with her more than 14 years of corporate affiliate marketing experience, including the last seven years where she held the role of Corporate Engagement Manager for Fuxion BioTech—a multinational nutraceutical MLM that experienced a 315 percent increase in annual sales during her tenure.

"I'm here to be an ally for our Affiliates. They can count on me and can talk to me about what they need and what they may be missing to have great success," says Zimbron. "I am very familiar with what other companies are doing, and what we have stands out among all the rest. Hemp and CBD are gaining momentum, and we are at a great advantage because we have been in the space for years, while others are just looking into it."

A leader in the global hemp wellness industry, PrimeMyBody specializes in premium hemp and plant-based wellness products created from ethically-grown botanical ingredients that are formulated with highly efficient delivery methods. PrimeMyBody's affiliate marketing business model provides compensation opportunities for people who have an interest and passion for sharing and selling PrimeMyBody products. With headquarters in Dallas, PrimeMyBody services e-commerce sales throughout the U.S., Japan, and Mexico. Website: PrimeMyBody.com

