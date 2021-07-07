PrimeOne Insurance Welcomes Former Swiss Re Exec as Chief Underwriting Officer

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeOne Insurance Company, a privately held specialty commercial lines carrier, announced today the appointment of Darrin Hinman to Chief Underwriting Officer (CUO) beginning August 1, 2021. Hinman joins PrimeOne from Swiss Re where he was Vice President of Actuary and Senior Treaty Underwriter since July 2011. He will be based in Southern California and will report to David Thorson, Chief Executive Officer for PrimeOne.

"Darrin Hinman brings years of industry knowledge and experience from his time at Swiss Re. His ability to analyze information and determine trends will not only prove critical in our ability to grow but establish ourselves as a reputable brand in the marketplace. We are very happy to welcome him to the company and expect him to be a phenomenal addition to the PrimeOne team," says David Thorson, CEO of PrimeOne.

Hinman will lead the underwriting growth strategy and execution for PrimeOne's specialty risk lines, including commercial property, general liability, and liquor liability insurance products.

Prior to joining PrimeOne, Hinman served as Senior Treaty Underwriter on the regional and national property products team at Swiss Re where he was responsible for over 150 cedents, $1.3 billion in ceded written premium. He also served as pricing actuary on the global casualty broker team with a large focus on commercial umbrella, commercial general liability, and professional lines insurance.

He graduated from West Point with a B.S. in Mathematics and University of Texas at Austin with a degree in Graduate Level Mathematics with an actuarial focus.

PrimeOne has offices in Salt Lake City, UT; Livonia, MI; New York, NY and Agoura Hills, CA.

ABOUT PRIMEONE

PrimeOne is a US insurer, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. We are a privately held, specialty commercial lines carrier experienced in hard-to-place commercial property, general liability, and liquor liability insurance. We work with small and medium sized business accounts to design customized risk profile and flexible coverage structures.

PrimeOne is exclusively managed and operated by Norse Specialty Insurance Services. With more than 35 years of nationwide program and carrier management experience, Norse is uniquely positioned to provide an exceptional insurance market for PrimeOne policyholders and brokers.

We are fully licensed and admitted in AZ, MI, NM, NV, and UT and reinsured by one of the most trusted names on the planet, Swiss Re. For further information visit www.primeoneinsurance.com.

