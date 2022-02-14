Primerica, Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Primerica, Inc. (PRI) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $34.87 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $100.08 million, or $2.52 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Primerica, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $117.01 million or $2.94 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.0% to $724.09 million from $598.33 million last year.

Primerica, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $34.87 Mln. vs. $100.08 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.87 vs. $2.52 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.22 -Revenue (Q4): $724.09 Mln vs. $598.33 Mln last year.