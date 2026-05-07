Primo Brands Corporation Registered Shs -A Aktie
WKN DE: A40STU / ISIN: US7416231022
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07.05.2026 12:14:49
Primo Brands Corporation Bottom Line Retreats In Q1
(RTTNews) - Primo Brands Corporation (PRMB) revealed a profit for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line totaled $27.3 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $34.7 million, or $0.09 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Primo Brands Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $85.9 million or $0.23 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 0.7% to $1.626 billion from $1.614 billion last year.
Primo Brands Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $27.3 Mln. vs. $34.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.07 vs. $0.09 last year. -Revenue: $1.626 Bln vs. $1.614 Bln last year.
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