Primo Water Corporation Announces Date for First Quarter Earnings Release and Details Relating to the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareowners

TAMPA, FL, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Primo Water Corporation (NYSE and TSX:PRMW) (the "Company" or "Primo"), formerly Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT; TSX:BCB), a leading provider of direct to consumer bottled water and water filtration services in North America and Europe, as well as a leading provider of water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water in the U.S. and Canada, today announced that the Company will release its first quarter ended March 28, 2020 financial results before the markets open on Thursday, May 7, 2020.

Primo will host a conference call, to be simultaneously webcast, on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A question and answer session will follow management's presentation. To participate, please call the following numbers:

First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

North America: (888) 231-8191

International: (647) 427-7450

Conference ID: 6669955

This is a live, listen-only dial-in telephone line.

Webcast for First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

A live audio webcast will be available through the Company's website at www.primowatercorp.com. The webcast will be recorded and archived for playback on the investor relations section of the website for two weeks following the event.

2020 Annual Meeting of Shareowners

This year, out of an abundance of caution, to proactively deal with the unprecedented impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and to mitigate risks to the health and safety of our shareowners, associates and other stakeholders, the Company's 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareowners will be held solely by remote communication, in a virtual-only format on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The meeting can be accessed by shareowners at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PRMW2020 using the control number on their proxy card, voting instruction form or Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials. Primo Water Corporation has designed the format of the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareowners to ensure that shareowners are afforded the same rights and opportunities to participate as they would at an in-person meeting and to enhance shareowners' access, participation and communication through online tools.

Guests can listen to the meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PRMW2020, but only shareowners may communicate or vote at the meeting.

At the meeting, shareowners will be asked to receive the financial statements for the year ended December 28, 2019 and the report on those statements by Primo's independent registered certified public accounting firm, elect directors, approve the appointment of Primo's independent registered certified public accounting firm, hold a non-binding advisory vote on executive compensation, and transact any other business that properly may be brought before the meeting and any adjournment of the meeting.

The meeting will be recorded and archived for playback on the investor relations section of the website for two weeks following the event.

ABOUT PRIMO WATER CORPORATION

Primo (formerly Cott Corporation) is a pure-play water solutions provider with a leading volume-based national presence in the North American and European direct to consumer industry for bottled water, a top five position across point of use or water filtration within our 21-country footprint as well as leading positions in water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water in the U.S. and Canada. Our platform reaches over 2.5 million customers across North America and Europe and is supported by strategically located sales and distribution facilities and fleets, as well as wholesalers and distributors. This enables us to efficiently service residences, businesses, and small and large retailers.

