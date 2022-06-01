Prince Edward Island Becomes a National Leader in Providing Coverage for Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System for Canadians With Diabetes

Dexcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), the global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring (rtCGM), announced today that people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes age two and over on multiple daily injections of insulin (three or more) or who use an insulin pump may now be eligible for public coverage of the DexCom G6 CGM System through Prince Edward Island’s Diabetes Glucose Sensor Program.

Prince Edward Island joins British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Yukon and the Non-Insured Health Benefits Program [NIHB] in providing publicly funded coverage for Dexcom CGM, and is one of only two government programs [with BC PharmaCare] to provide public coverage for eligible children and adults living with either type 1 or type 2 diabetes.

"Today’s announcement is meaningful progress in achieving better access to real-time CGM technology for all Canadians living with diabetes. We thank the Prince Edward Island government who has set the precedent that every person on multiple daily injections of insulin deserves access to this technology. Diabetes management can make day-to-day life a challenge, regardless of an individual’s age, and now people living with diabetes who meet the eligibility criteria in Prince Edward Island can manage their condition more effectively, with freedom and confidence,” says Laura Endres, Senior Vice President, North America of Dexcom.

The Dexcom G6 CGM System uses a small, wearable sensor and transmitter to continuously measure and send glucose levels wirelessly to a display device; and a compatible smart device* or receiver that displays real-time glucose data to users without the need for calibration† or scanning. The Dexcom G6 CGM System provides users with real-time alerts, including a predictive Urgent Low Soon alert, and can warn the user in advance of hypoglycemia — giving them time to take appropriate action before it occurs. With the use of the Dexcom Follow App‡, parents and caregivers can also access their loved one’s glucose levels remotely and be alerted if they are going out of their target glucose range. As part of the Diabetes Glucose Sensor Program, users will now be able to order and pick up their Dexcom CGM supplies through their local pharmacy.

"We applaud Prince Edward Island’s efforts to broaden access to transformative diabetes care and bring more choice and treatment options to Island residents living with diabetes. Greater access to advanced glucose monitoring systems like Dexcom G6 are critical to improving the overall health and quality of life of people living with type 1 diabetes,” says Dave Prowten, President and CEO of JDRF Canada.

In 2021, the Diabetes Canada Clinical Practice Guidelines review committee updated its recommendations for glucose monitoring, stating that real-time CGM (rtCGM), like the Dexcom G6, should be used by individuals with type 1 diabetes treated with basal-bolus insulin injections or an insulin pump in order to reduce A1C and increase time in range, reduce duration and incidence of hypoglycemia and, in adults, improve quality of life.4 The guidelines also state that adults living with type 2 diabetes using basal-bolus and not at target may use rtCGM to reduce A1C and duration of hypoglycemia.5

For more information about the coverage criteria for the Diabetes Glucose Sensor Program, please visit https://www.dexcom.com/en-CA/public-coverage#pei or this FAQ on Prince Edward Island Health’s website.

About Dexcom, Inc.

Dexcom, Inc. empowers people to take control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, California in the United States, and with operations in Canada, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world. For more information about Dexcom CGM, visit www.dexcom.com.

† If your glucose alerts and readings from the G6 do not match symptoms or expectations, use a blood glucose meter to make diabetes treatment decisions.

* For a list of compatible devices, please visit dexcom.com/compatibility

‡ Following requires the Dexcom Follow App and an Internet connection. Followers should always confirm readings on the Dexcom G6 App or Receiver before making diabetes treatment decisions.

