Princess Cruises Anniversary Sale Offers Cruise Perks to All Destinations for the Ultimate Celebration at Sea

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of its upcoming 55th anniversary, Princess Cruises is helping travelers turn their dream vacations into reality with a sale on cruises and cruisetours to Alaska, Scandinavia & Russia, British Isles, Mediterranean, Caribbean, Japan and more.

Starting today and running through December 10, 2019, the Anniversary Sale includes cruises and cruisetours to all destinations sailing from summer 2020 – spring 2021. The sale includes the following primary perks:

FREE Onboard Spending Money – up to $800 per stateroom to spend during the cruise, based on the cruise length and number guests booked per room, those booking an interior or oceanview stateroom will receive up to $400 per stateroom to spend during their cruise vacation. Guests booking a balcony, mini-suite or suite will enjoy up to $800 per stateroom.

– up to per stateroom to spend during the cruise, based on the cruise length and number guests booked per room, those booking an interior or oceanview stateroom will receive up to per stateroom to spend during their cruise vacation. Guests booking a balcony, mini-suite or suite will enjoy up to per stateroom. FREE Room Location Upgrade – guests sail in a preferred stateroom location for the lowest fare within their selected room type.

– guests sail in a preferred stateroom location for the lowest fare within their selected room type. Wine & Dine – enjoy two free bottles of wine (up to $32 per bottle) per stateroom and dinner at a specialty restaurant for all guests in the stateroom.

A secondary offer for guests booking airfare through Princess EZair includes:

Alaska cruise and cruisetours – $100 airfare credit

cruise and cruisetours – airfare credit Europe cruises – $200 airfare credit

cruises – airfare credit Summer Caribbean cruises – $100 airfare credit

cruises – airfare credit Japan cruises – $200 airfare credit

Examples of Anniversary Sale cruise fares include:

Alaska Inside Passage cruise – 7 days roundtrip from Seattle : $799 interior; $1,429 balcony

cruise – 7 days roundtrip from : interior; balcony Scandinavia & Russia cruise – 11 days roundtrip Copenhagen : $1,869 interior; $2,379 balcony

cruise – 11 days roundtrip : interior; balcony British Isles (with Cobh Overnight) cruise – 12 days roundtrip from London ( Southampton ): $1,969 interior; $2,579 balcony

cruise – 12 days roundtrip from ( ): interior; balcony Mediterranean cruise – 7 days Barcelona to Rome : $1,429 interior; $1,909 balcony

cruise – 7 days to : interior; balcony Caribbean cruise – 7 days roundtrip Ft. Lauderdale: $699 interior; $1,149 balcony per person

cruise – 7 days roundtrip Ft. Lauderdale: interior; balcony per person Northern Japan Spring Flowers cruise – 9 days roundtrip Tokyo ( Yokohama ): $1,377 interior; $2,243 balcony

More information about the Princess Cruises Anniversary Sale can be found at www.princess.com.

All prices are per guest and based on double occupancy. The Anniversary Sale cruise sale runs from 12:01 a.m. PDT on November 1, 2019 through 11:59 p.m. PST on December 10, 2019 and is available to residents of the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Bermuda and the District of Columbia who are 21 years of age or older.

Guests may book through their travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-74-6237) or by visiting the cruise line's website at princess.com.

About Princess Cruises

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the fastest growing international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 18 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries."

In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the OceanMedallion, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to a hassle-free, personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. MedallionClass Vacations will be activated on five ships by the end of 2019. An activation plan will continue across the global fleet in 2020 and beyond.

Princess Cruises continues its multi-year, "Come Back New Promise" – a $450 million-dollar product innovation and cruise ship renovation campaign that will continue to enhance the line's onboard guest experience. These enhancements result in more moments of awe, lifetime memories and meaningful stories for guests to share from their cruise vacation. The product innovations include partnerships with award-winning Chef Curtis Stone; engaging entertainment inspired shows with Broadway-legend Stephen Schwartz; immersive activities for the whole family from Discovery and Animal Planet that include exclusive shore excursions to onboard activities; the ultimate sleep at sea with the award-winning Princess Luxury Bed and more.

Two new Royal-class ships are currently under construction - Enchanted Princess, scheduled for delivery in June 2020, followed by Discovery Princess in November 2021. Princess previously announced that two new (LNG) ships which will be the largest ships in the Princess fleet, accommodating approximately 4,300 guests are planned for delivery in 2023 and 2025. Princess now has four ships arriving over the next five years between 2020 and 2025. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

