Princeton Mortgage National Sales Director Mark Gordon Honored as 2020 HousingWire Rising Star

EWING, N.J., June 27, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Princeton Mortgage, a 36-year-old mortgage banker, announced that Mark Gordon, National Sales Director, has been named a 2020 HousingWire (HW) Rising Stars award winner. Now in its seventh year, the HW Rising Stars program recognizes the housing industry's most influential professionals aged 40 and under. This year's 2020 class of Rising Stars celebrates 50 young innovators moving the housing industry forward. Coming from all sectors of housing – mortgage, real estate, fintech, servicing and more, these up-and-coming leaders are blazing their own trail. These Rising Stars are taking the lead on revolutionizing the housing industry.

Mark Gordon is continually equipping motivated individuals with tools and skills needed to thrive, leading Princeton Mortgage's sales team to excel beyond their goals. Gordon drives the team with expansive training sessions focusing on a theory from the Princeton Selling System: a system he developed that contributed to 300% retail sales growth in each of the last 2 years. Upon implementation, Mark delivered the thoughts, tactics, logic, and theory of this unique selling system through his deep-dive weekly group trainings and individual 1-on-1 meetings with the sales team.

Prior to Princeton Mortgage, Gordon started his career at Castle Point Mortgage where he became a top loan originator within the first year. He later became the co-founder and CEO of Fortren Funding, which was responsible for nearly $1 billion in loans in a five-year period. At Princeton, he has built a sales machine that is thriving as one of the major pieces contributing to the company's tenfold growth since 2018.

As Princeton Mortgage's accelerated growth continues, Mark consistently contributes in more areas than only sales. As part of the leadership team, he is a large proponent of where the company is headed. He is an enforcer of delivering a culture of freedom and responsibility for everyone in the company. This is delivered by his promotion of overcoming limitations and blind spots to improve mastery of increasingly challenging work. Through this, Mark and the Leadership Team at Princeton Mortgage enable the entire company to reach their full potential and become better versions of themselves.

"Getting recognized for your professional achievements is flattering, but my favorite part is sharing that award with our team whose hard work has made all of these accomplishments possible. Here at Princeton Mortgage, our commitment to freedom and responsibility has helped so many of us do our best work. I look forward to seeing what we can do next and growing our team," said Gordon.

Princeton is on the journey to deliver 50,000 loans annually by 2028. With Mark's rapid success and vision to deliver the tools to help people thrive at Princeton Mortgage, the company undoubtedly believes him to be a Rising Star in the mortgage industry.

