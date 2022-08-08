|
08.08.2022 22:35:38
Principal Financial Group Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $3.06 billion, or $11.94 per share. This compares with $0.36 billion, or $1.32 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, Principal Financial Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $423.0 million or $1.65 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Principal Financial Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $3.06 Bln. vs. $0.36 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $11.94 vs. $1.32 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.39
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Principal Financial Group Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Principal Financial Group Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Principal Financial Group Inc.
|67,00
|0,75%