08.08.2022 22:35:38

Principal Financial Group Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $3.06 billion, or $11.94 per share. This compares with $0.36 billion, or $1.32 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Principal Financial Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $423.0 million or $1.65 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Principal Financial Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $3.06 Bln. vs. $0.36 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $11.94 vs. $1.32 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.39

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Principal Financial Group Inc.

