Principal Financial Group Inc. Q3 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.25 billion, or $5.10 per share. This compares with $1.32 billion, or $5.22 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Principal Financial Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $419.7 million or $1.72 per share for the period.

Principal Financial Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.25 Bln. vs. $1.32 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $5.10 vs. $5.22 last year.