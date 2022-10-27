|
27.10.2022 23:07:32
Principal Financial Group Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $1.38 billion, or $5.50 per share. This compares with $0.36 billion, or $1.32 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, Principal Financial Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $426.8 million or $1.69 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Principal Financial Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $1.38 Bln. vs. $0.36 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $5.50 vs. $1.32 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.45
