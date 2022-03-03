Principle LTC's Chief Operating Officer, Joylin Nation To Be Honored With McKnight's Women Of Distinction Award

KINSTON, N.C., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joylin Nation, Chief Operating Officer of Principle LTC has been selected for McKnight's Women of Distinction Award. Ms. Nation will be inducted into the Hall of Honor in the McKnight's Women of Distinction awards, a joint effort of McKnight's Senior Living and sister media brands McKnight's Long-Term Care News and McKnight's Home Care. The program, in its fourth year, recognizes women who have made significant contributions to the skilled nursing profession.

"I am beyond thrilled for my colleague Ms. Nation who I have had the privilege of collaborating with for over 32 years in the skilled nursing facility industry," said Lynn M. Hood, President & CEO of Principle LTC. "Her hands-on leadership helped our entire team navigate through the pandemic with consistent practices that saved lives— she has been a driver of quality systems and outcomes and is highly respected within our organization and the industry."

Ms. Nation's critical business skills, including leadership, communication, strategic planning, and practical experience drive her operational-led initiatives that underscore her core belief that drives her each day— Having purpose every day makes life meaningful. "I am honored to be selected for this award and join the women leaders in our industry," said Ms. Nation. "The entire skilled nursing facility industry is at a tipping point after two difficult years of the pandemic— the road ahead for our industry is complex and will require a new level of collaboration and thoughtful execution on strategy from women leaders across our industry to ensure our vulnerable citizens consistently receive quality care in a caring environment," she said.

Ms. Nation will be recognized for her achievement at McKnight's Women of Distinction event on May 12 and 13, in Chicago. Nominations were judged by an external panel of industry experts. For more information about the program and to register for the events, visit mcknightswomenofdistinction.com.

About Principle LTC: Principle LTC has provided medical and personal care across skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities to thousands of residents and patients who are unable to manage independently in NC, KY, and VA.

SOURCE McKnight’s Women of Distinction