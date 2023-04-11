Pringles® brings the virtual world of Minecraft into reality with new limited-edition Pringles Minecraft Suspicious Stew

First Pringles x Minecraft collaboration delivers a previously only imagined Minecraft flavor to snacking

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention 'Minecrafters' and snackers: two iconic names from each world are collaborating for the first time to release a suspicious-ly scrumptious mashup, introducing Pringles® Minecraft Suspicious Stew. No need to scavenge for ingredients for a taste: the flavor masters at Pringles are bringing the iconic stew to real life, infusing the delicious taste of suspicious stew into one crisp for a flavor experience sure to satisfy Pringles fans and Minecraft players alike.

This first-ever Pringles x Minecraft flavor collaboration brings the in-game suspicious stew ingredients to crisp-form, resulting in a burst of rich, hearty and savory flavor. With each flavor-packed crunch, fans will be met with a novel tasting experience that leaves them saying, "So that's what suspicious stew tastes like!".

"Minecraft is beloved by a community of millions, many of which are Pringles fans, so we delivered a tasting experience fans could previously only imagine — the famous suspicious stew," said Mauricio Jenkins, US marketing lead for Pringles. "We challenged ourselves to bring the flavor of suspicious stew and its ingredients to crisp-form, creating a flavor experience so delicious that both Minecraft players and non-players will reach for more."

For those not fluent in the world of Minecraft, suspicious stew is a virtual in-game food item that provides players with a status effect (think: Jump Boost, Night Vision, and more!) depending on the flower used to craft it. While eating Pringles Minecraft Suspicious Stew unfortunately won't give you night vision in real life, it will certainly give your tastebuds the status effect of "flavor overload"!

Plus, from now until July 31, when fans purchase any Pringles can or participating Kellogg's products and upload their receipts to KelloggMinecraftPromo.com, they'll receive 350 Minecoins to use in-game*. Fans can also enter the "Build for Better" contest; a Minecraft building contest where participants create their play space idea for a chance to inspire the building of a real-life playground, bringing their Minecraft vision to reality. For more information, visit KelloggMinecraftPromo.com (no purchase necessary)**.

Pringles Minecraft Suspicious Stew will be available nationwide while supplies last starting in April. For more information, follow @Pringles and @Minecraft on your favorite social media platforms to keep up with the latest fun and food news.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2022 were over $15.3 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's™ Better Days PromiseESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

*KELLOGG'S™ MINECRAFT MINECOINS OFFER

Begins 3/27/23; ends 7/31/23. Open to legal U.S., DC & PR residents, 16+. Subject to complete terms. For participating products & complete terms, go to www.kelloggminecraftpromo.com. Receipts must be uploaded by 8/30/23 at www.kelloggminecraftpromo.com; claim must be completed by 9/7/23; must be redeemed at Minecraft.net/redeemcoins by 3/28/24. Internet access, a valid Microsoft account in good standing; Minecraft: Bedrock Edition with Minecraft Marketplace access (e.g., this offer excludes Minecraft: Java Edition and Playstation versions) are required in order to redeem/use Minecraft Minecoins code. Microsoft Services Agreement (https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/servicesagreement) will apply. Microsoft account is free to obtain. Limit 3 promo codes per person/email address. Minecraft - ESRB Rating: E 10+. www.esrb.org for info. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Kellogg Company, Battle Creek, MI 49016. Microsoft is not a Sponsor of this offer.

®, ™, © 2023 Kellogg NA Co.

©2023 Mojang AB. TM Microsoft Corp.

**KELLOGG'S™ MINECRAFT BUILD FOR BETTER CONTEST

No Purchase Necessary. Open to legal residents of 50 US; DC & PR; 16+. Begins at 12:00:00 AM (ET) on 3/27/23 & ends at 11:59:59 PM (ET) 7/31/23. Submissions for entry must be completed by 11:59:59 PM (ET) on 7/31/23. For entry methods/judging criteria/prize details/full Official Rules, go to www.kelloggminecraftpromo.com. Subject to complete Official Rules. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Kellogg Company, One Kellogg Square, Battle Creek, MI 49016.

®,™, © 2023 Kellogg NA Co.

Minecraft is used with permission by Microsoft; this contest is not administered, sponsored or endorsed by Microsoft and Mojang AB.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pringles-brings-the-virtual-world-of-minecraft-into-reality-with-new-limited-edition-pringles-minecraft-suspicious-stew-301793638.html

SOURCE Kellogg Company