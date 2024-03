Prioritizing Reliability Could Make Verizon a Dominant Enterprise 5G Stock

People are often willing to trade speed for reliability . A car that goes fast is fun, but many would prefer a car they know won't break down much, even if it's slower. The same reasoning can apply to 5G technology, and it's this logic that Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) is using to define its place in the telecom market.Many wireless customers know the frustration of paying premium rates for 5G access and yet still encountering dead zones and dropped calls. Now imagine you're a multimillion-dollar company that relies on your 5G connection to manufacture goods or perform a critical task. Even a momentary loss in connection could cost an untold amount of revenue or damage your reputation. Anticipating this potential issue, Verizon invested $40 million into mobile edge computing technologies in 2022.Now Verizon has begun to shine thanks to its focus on specialized private mobile edge computing (MEC) services. Private MEC offers an on-site connection for companies that outsource their data processing needs to cloud computing providers.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel