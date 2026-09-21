Priority Technology To Go Private In $1.6 Bln Acquisition Led By CEO Thomas Priore

(RTTNews) - Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (PRTH), a payments and banking solutions provider, announced Monday it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an investor group led by Thomas Priore, the company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

The investor group will acquire all outstanding shares of Priority's common stock that it does not already own for $8.05 per share in cash, representing an enterprise value of approximately $1.6 billion.

The all-cash transaction represents a 65% premium to Priority's closing share price on November 7, 2025, the last trading day before public disclosure of the investor group's preliminary, non-binding proposal.

The offer also represents a 38% premium to the company's closing share price on September 18, 2026, the last trading day prior to announcement of the definitive agreement.

A special committee of independent and disinterested directors unanimously recommended the transaction, and the board of directors approved it.

Equity commitments from funds advised by Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P., are financing the transaction in part. The transaction is not subject to any financing conditions.

Closing is subject to customary conditions, including regulatory approvals and approval by holders of a majority of Priority's common stock that are not affiliated with the investor group.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027. Upon completion, Priority will become a privately held company, and its common stock will no longer be listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.