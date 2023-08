Prisma.js: Code-first ORM in JavaScript

Prisma is a popular data-mapping layer (ORM) for server-side JavaScript and TypeScript. Its core purpose is to simplify and automate how data moves between storage and application code. Prisma supports a wide range of datastores and provides a powerful yet flexible abstraction layer for data persistence. Get a feel for Prisma and some of its core features with this code-first tour.An ORM layer for JavaScriptObject-relational mapping (ORM) was pioneered by the Hibernate framework in Java. The original goal of object-relational mapping was to overcome the so-called impedance mismatch between Java classes and RDBMS tables. From that idea grew the more broadly ambitious notion of a general-purpose persistence layer for applications. Prisma is a modern JavaScript-based evolution of the Java ORM layer.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel