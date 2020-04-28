Privé Clinic Joins Forces with The Courage Fund to Master The Art of Giving Back to The Community

SINGAPORE, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of the COVID-19 pandemic bringing about an unprecedented impact on businesses and workers around the world, companies need to adapt faster than ever before by showing how they can go the extra mile to support the community through acts of giving and kind initiatives.

With a mission to extend support to the COVID-19 pandemic, Privé Clinic will be partnering with The Courage Fund to raise donations for those in need of financial help during these trying times.

The initiatives kicks off with encouraging donations that will go towards supporting and providing relief to vulnerable individuals and families, including healthcare workers, frontline workers and volunteers, affected by the COVID-19 situation.

The evolving COVID-19 situation has affected Singaporeans in one way or another, including individuals who are facing loss of income or families that are struggling with additional caregiving duties and additional expenses for essential items.

In partnership with The Courage Fund, the act of service and giving back to the community was first established in 2003 when Singapore was hit by the SARS outbreak. Fellow Singaporeans donated generously to the Fund to support those who were affected by the outbreak.

In this same spirit of uniting the community to support one another through difficult times, Community Chest is rallying the community to provide relief and support to those affected by the current COVID-19 situation.

"Through this pandemic, I've also learned that most companies urgently need to improve their agility -- their ability to learn quickly and to change course quickly. With this campaign in place, we are able to help those in need, and give support in any ways we can," says Dr Karen Soh, Medical Director of Privé Clinic.

For more information, please visit:

https://www.giving.sg/campaigns/privecliniccares

About Privé Clinic

Located at Palais Renaissance and Nex, Privé Clinic is a one-stop medical aesthetic centre offering expert solutions for your skin, face, body and hair needs. Through advanced, clinically-proven technology and medical-grade products, we are committed to helping every client look – and feel – their very best.

At Privé, we are deeply committed to long-term investment in intensive training, advanced technology and quality treatments with a strong focus on safety. Led by our Medical Director, Dr Karen Soh, all our staff are professionally-trained. We pride ourselves on our quality customer service and expertise across the Privé team.

About The Charity

Community Chest is the fundraising and engagement arm of the National Council of Social Service (NCSS), which is the national coordinating body for social service agencies in Singapore.

The National Council of Social Service (the "Council") was established as a statutory body on 1 May 1992 under the National Council of Social Service Act (Chapter 195A amended in September 2000) (the "Act") and is domiciled in Singapore. The registered office of the Council and principal place of operations is at NCSS Centre, Ulu Pandan Community Building, 170 Ghim Moh Road #01-02, Singapore 279621.

The NCSS Charitable Fund was established on 1 May 2003, as an Institution of a Public Character (IPC) under the Charities Act (Chapter 37) and comprises all the charitable activities of NCSS, including the Community Chest.

