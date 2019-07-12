Privacy breach: Desjardins has finished implementing additional solutions

MONTREAL, July 12, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Desjardins has announced that it has successfully rolled out additional, simplified ways for members to sign up for their Equifax credit monitoring plan. In addition to using the Equifax website, members can now sign up by calling Desjardins or visiting their caisse. Desjardins is also setting up a simplified sign-up form that members can access online or using their mobile devices.

On Monday, July 8, Desjardins received a record number of calls, with an average wait time of 7 minutes on the dedicated line. The number of people calling 1-800-CAISSES to sign up for the Equifax credit monitoring plan is dropping with each passing day.

As of midnight on July 11, nearly 300,000 individual members had signed up for the Equifax plan—either by calling Desjardins or by activating it themselves on the Equifax website. The final round of letters informing affected members will be sent on Monday, July 15. As of today, over 93% of the letters have already been sent.

Desjardins Group would like to remind its members that it's important to activate the 5-year credit monitoring plan. To do so, members will need a valid email address and the activation code they received by mail. There are four ways to sign up for the plan:

Visit the Equifax website (with newly increased capacity) at http://myservices.equifax.ca/prem

(with newly increased capacity) at http://myservices.equifax.ca/prem Call the AccèsD phone service at 1-800-CAISSES (1-800-224-7737)

at 1-800-CAISSES (1-800-224-7737) Log in to AccèsD online or mobile and use the form in the secure AccèsD inbox (available soon)

and use the form in the secure AccèsD inbox (available soon) Visit a caisse and speak with an advisor

Desjardins would like to reassure members that there has been no recent spike in fraud, and that their assets and transactions at Desjardins are protected. If unauthorized transactions are made in members' Desjardins accounts, they will be reimbursed.

For more information on these solutions, members can visit https://www.desjardins.com/personal-information or call AccèsD at 1-800-CAISSES (1-800-224-7737).

