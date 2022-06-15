PRIVATE 5G PROVIDER SEMPRE.ai ACQUIRES NEWSPACE NETWORKS TO EXTEND SECURE SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS GLOBALLY

Ensuring survivable communication and edge computing services for the Department of Defense, allied nations, and businesses

NewSpace Networks Founders Join SEMPRE Executive team

WASHINGTON, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SEMPRE.ai , the technology company created to secure America's critical infrastructure, today announced the acquisition of NewSpace Networks to further safeguard and expand the availability of terrestrial, maritime, airborne and space-based wireless communications. Integration of the two companies' technologies has been underway for more than a year, with the first commercial products having been tested domestically with the U.S. Department of Defense. By combining SEMPRE's heterogeneous edge compute, hardware hardening expertise and 5G core development with NewSpace Networks software experience, virtualization and networking knowledge the company has combined these technologies into a complete survivable, micro-edge datacenter solution. The specific terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed.

"GPS was DOD technology before it transformed our lives. The end of the Cold War prioritized commercial innovation over defense technology, meaning the smartphone never evolved for the battlefield," said SEMPRE founder and Chief Executive Officer, U.S. Air Force Brigadier General (Ret.) Robert Spalding. "On the eve of Cold War 2.0, the acquisition of NewSpace Networks accelerates SEMPRE's vision of putting the warfighter on the leading EDGE again."

Founded by a Silicon Valley team of aerospace, computer virtualization and networking veterans, NewSpace increases access to remotely generated data and enables highly efficient communication from space, utilizing satellite network optimization, AI and edge computing. SEMPRE plans to integrate NewSpace technology into its military-grade Private 5G offerings, which are built to withstand attacks including a nuclear-generated electromagnetic pulse (EMP), as well as nation state-level threats in the cyber realm.

In addition to acquiring NewSpace Networks technology, SEMPRE will also welcome the founders to its executive team:

Shaun Coleman , Chief Product Officer and Board Member has more than 30 years experience in enterprise software, virtualization, networking, cryptography and information security. He co-founded Vector Launch, where he was General Manager of the GalacticSky Satellite Division, and has founded several startups which have been acquired by Intel/McAfee and VMware. He has held senior positions at VMware, Citrix, RSA Data Security, Lawrence Livermore and Sandia National Laboratories. He holds more than 44 issued US patents in the areas of cryptography, satellites, networking and virtualization. He will become SEMPRE's Chief Product Officer and Board Director.

, Chief Product Officer and Board Member has more than 30 years experience in enterprise software, virtualization, networking, cryptography and information security. He co-founded Vector Launch, where he was General Manager of the GalacticSky Satellite Division, and has founded several startups which have been acquired by Intel/McAfee and VMware. He has held senior positions at VMware, Citrix, RSA Data Security, and Sandia National Laboratories. He holds more than 44 issued US patents in the areas of cryptography, satellites, networking and virtualization. He will become SEMPRE's Chief Product Officer and Board Director. John Metzger , Chief Technology Officer of Software, brings more than 40 years of experience in software design and development. Prior to NewSpace, Metzger led the software development for GalacticSky. He has also held roles at Skyfire (now Opera Software), Akamai, HiFn, Seagate and Ungermann-Bass.

, Chief Technology Officer of Software, brings more than 40 years of experience in software design and development. Prior to NewSpace, Metzger led the software development for GalacticSky. He has also held roles at Skyfire (now Opera Software), Akamai, HiFn, Seagate and Ungermann-Bass. Robert Cleave , Chief Operating Officer, has more than 35 years of experience in space-based networks, including Vector Launch, Rockwell International, Loral and Lockheed Martin Corporation, where he was President of Commercial Launch and Vice President of Commercial Space. He was the founder of XTAR, the world's first satellite company offering services in X-Band and is retained as an advisor to multiple companies and nations throughout the world.

"NewSpace Networks' vision was to provide the capabilities of the cloud at the farthest reaches of the edge without the need for large, centralized datacenters," said Shaun Coleman, co-founder and Chief Product Officer of NewSpace Networks. "Our goal of increasing the efficiencies and availability of space-based, as well as other forms of constrained communications, can now be fully realized through this acquisition."

ABOUT SEMPRE.ai

US Air Force Brigadier General (ret) Robert Spalding is the founder and current CEO of SEMPRE.ai. The SEMPRE micro-edge datacenter ensures access to data—anytime, anywhere, in even catastrophic conditions—by offering high-performance heterogeneous edge computing and diverse, secure communications, including 5G, in a tamper-resistant, EMP-hardened enclosure. Spalding is the former White House National Security Council senior director for strategic planning. He served in senior positions of strategy and diplomacy within the Defense and State Departments for more than 26 years. He is the author of Stealth War: How China took over while America's Elite Slept, and the recently published War Without Rules.

ABOUT NEWSPACE NETWORKS

NewSpace Networks was formed to transform the aerospace industry by building, acquiring and investing in solutions that seamlessly extend the cloud, optimize the use of edge computing and make satellite networks more efficient, while simultaneously reducing user costs and improving satellite operator margins.

MEDIA ENQUIRIES

sempre@consortpartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/private-5g-provider-sempreai-acquires-newspace-networks-to-extend-secure-satellite-communications-globally-301568673.html

SOURCE SEMPRE