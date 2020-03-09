Private Client Advisor Joins Virginia Commonwealth Bank

RICHMOND, Va., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQB: BAYK), holding company of Virginia Commonwealth Bank ("VCB") and VCB Financial Group, announces that Lisa M. Streat, a 28-year banking veteran, joined Virginia Commonwealth Bank as Senior Vice President, Private Client Advisor to spearhead Private Banking.

VCB is excited to roll out its newly branded program - Private Banking. This service will be dedicated around high-net-worth business owners, individuals and families. One of the primary goals of Private Banking is to save time and eliminate hassle for the client. Streat, as a Private Client Advisor and as an experienced financial professional, will offer concierge-level service by providing guidance, making every banking process easier, and serve as the single point of contact. As a Private Client Advisor, she will have access to tools and specialists to deliver world class solutions in wealth planning, trust and estate planning, investment management, banking and lending solutions.

As Private Client Advisor, Streat will look out for the client's best interest and support their vision every step of the way. And as a trusted Private Client Advisor, she will develop customized solutions that are unique to their individual needs and will help in coordinating with the client's lawyers, accountants and other advisors.

Streat joins VCB with 20 years of private client advisor experience. Most recently, she was a Senior Vice President, Private Client Advisor at First Tennessee/Capital Bank in Virginia and held a similar role at SunTrust Bank. Streat graduated from Guilford College in North Carolina with a bachelor's degree in Management and Finance. Her volunteer experience includes CultureWorks of Richmond as recent Board Chair and affiliate member of the Richmond Medical Group Managers Association.

"Lisa brings an extensive background in Private Banking and an outstanding reputation for managing sophisticated client relationships for high-net-worth business owners, individuals and families," said Randal R. Greene, CEO of Virginia Commonwealth Bank. "In addition, Lisa's advisory expertise spans the range of banking services to wealth management and lending. We are very excited to have her join our team."

"I am so thrilled to join the team at VCB," said Lisa Streat. "Working as a Private Client Advisor within a community bank will allow me to offer a high quality level of service to produce successful client experiences and outcomes. And working with VCB's established team of financial professionals, will provide me the resources and ability to implement creative and personalized solutions to build strong client relationships."

About Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc.

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. is the bank holding company for Virginia Commonwealth Bank and VCB Financial Group, Inc. Founded in the 1930s, Virginia Commonwealth Bank is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. With 17 banking offices located throughout the greater Richmond region, the Northern Neck region, Middlesex County, and the Hampton Roads region, the bank serves businesses, professionals, and consumers with a wide variety of financial services, including retail and commercial banking, and mortgage banking. VCB Financial Group provides management services for personal and corporate trusts, including estate planning, estate settlement and trust administration, and investment and wealth management services.

