KKR Aktie
WKN DE: A2LQV6 / ISIN: US48251W1045
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22.06.2026 18:30:00
Private Credit Fears Are Spreading. Here's Why KKR Might Be Built to Handle Them.
The private credit market had been a boon for alternative investment firms. KKR (NYSE: KKR) and others raised billions of dollars from investors, which they then invested in private loans. However, the private credit sector has come under pressure over the past year due to high-profile bankruptcies and growing concerns that AI will disrupt software companies, leading to a surge in defaults. That has investors on edge. They're flooding private credit fund sponsors with redemption requests, forcing these firms to restrict withdrawals. While the sector's growing issues are a concern for KKR, here's why the leading alternative investment manager appears to be in a strong position to weather this storm.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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