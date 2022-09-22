|
22.09.2022 04:00:08
Private Equity Firm Agrees to Buy Majority Stake in Eataly
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Eataly's owners are bidding arrivederci to their majority stake in the chain of Italian-themed shopping malls/food courts/date night destinations of last resort.On Wednesday, European private equity firm Investindustrial announced it had agreed to acquire a 52% stake in the company, an investment with valued the eatery at roughly $400 million. That's a whole lotta ziti.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!