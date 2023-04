Private Equity Firms are Purchasing Cheap Debt from Portfolio Companies

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With banks conducting fire sales of corporate bonds, capital-potent PE firms are taking advantage of deep discounts and hoovering up the high-yield debt. Even better, a good portion of the bargain corporate debt was issued by companies already in their investment portfolios, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.