10.05.2022 07:00:30
Private Equity Holding AG: Annual Results / Annual General Meeting on June 2, 2022 in Zug
The Board of Directors of Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) proposes a distribution of CHF 2.00 per registered share (agenda item 4). The dividend will be paid half from reserves from capital contributions and half from voluntary retained earnings. Subject to approval by shareholders at the annual general meeting, the distribution will be made as follows: June 8, 2022, is the ex date, June 9, 2022, is the record date and June 10, 2022, is the payment date of the distribution.
Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) offers investors the opportunity to invest, within a simple legal and tax optimised structure, in a broadly diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio.
For further information, please contact:
Basis of the Net Asset Value Calculation and Disclaimer
The number of outstanding shares used for calculation of the Net Asset Value per share amounted to 2,524,604 as of March 31, 2022. The calculations are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and pursuant to the guidelines of Invest Europe (formerly known as the European Venture Capital Association). The valuations of the fund investments are based on the most recent reported net asset values (NAVs) of the funds. In estimating the fair value of unquoted direct investments, Private Equity Holding AG considers the most appropriate market valuation techniques. The fair value of listed direct investments is the market value. The NAV of Private Equity Holding AG is calculated at the end of each month under a going concern assumption and usually published within six trading days after the cut-off date. The different reporting cut-off dates of the individual companies and funds in which participations are held can lead to short-term distortions and cause discrepancies between the published NAV and the actual total value of Private Equity Holding AGs net assets.
File: Annual report 2021/2022
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Private Equity Holding AG
|Gotthardstr. 28
|6302 Zug
|Switzerland
|ISIN:
|CH0006089921
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1347275
1347275 10-May-2022 CET/CEST
