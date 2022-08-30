Private Equity Holding AG / Key word(s): Capital Reorganisation

Private Equity Holding AG: Cancellation of Registered Shares



Zug, August 30, 2022

Cancellation of Registered Shares

Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) informs that the cancellation of 200,000 registered shares which was approved by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on June 2, 2022, has been registered by the commercial register on August 26, 2022. The exchange adjustment will be made on September 6, 2022. From that date on, the listed share capital of the Company consists of 2,550,000 registered shares with a par value of CHF 6 each.

