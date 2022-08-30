Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
30.08.2022 18:00:10

Private Equity Holding AG: Cancellation of Registered Shares

Private Equity Holding AG / Key word(s): Capital Reorganisation
30.08.2022 / 18:00 CET/CEST

NEWS RELEASE

Zug, August 30, 2022

Cancellation of Registered Shares

Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) informs that the cancellation of 200,000 registered shares which was approved by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on June 2, 2022, has been registered by the commercial register on August 26, 2022. The exchange adjustment will be made on September 6, 2022. From that date on, the listed share capital of the Company consists of 2,550,000 registered shares with a par value of CHF 6 each.

***

Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) offers investors the opportunity to invest, within a simple legal and tax optimized structure, in a broadly diversified and professionally managed Private Equity portfolio.

For further information, please contact:

Kerstin von Stechow, Investor Relations, kerstin.stechow@peh.ch, phone +41 41 726 79 80, http://www.peh.ch


 
Additional features:

File: PEH Cancellation of Registered Shares

End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Private Equity Holding AG
Gotthardstr. 28
6302 Zug
Switzerland
ISIN: CH0006089921
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1431555

 
End of News EQS News Service

1431555  30.08.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1431555&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Private Equity Holding AG 54,00 0,00% Private Equity Holding AG

