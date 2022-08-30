|
30.08.2022 18:00:10
Private Equity Holding AG: Cancellation of Registered Shares
|
Private Equity Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Capital Reorganisation
NEWS RELEASE
Zug, August 30, 2022
Cancellation of Registered Shares
Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) informs that the cancellation of 200,000 registered shares which was approved by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on June 2, 2022, has been registered by the commercial register on August 26, 2022. The exchange adjustment will be made on September 6, 2022. From that date on, the listed share capital of the Company consists of 2,550,000 registered shares with a par value of CHF 6 each.
***
Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) offers investors the opportunity to invest, within a simple legal and tax optimized structure, in a broadly diversified and professionally managed Private Equity portfolio.
For further information, please contact:
Kerstin von Stechow, Investor Relations, kerstin.stechow@peh.ch, phone +41 41 726 79 80, http://www.peh.ch
Additional features:
File: PEH Cancellation of Registered Shares
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Private Equity Holding AG
|Gotthardstr. 28
|6302 Zug
|Switzerland
|ISIN:
|CH0006089921
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1431555
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1431555 30.08.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Private Equity Holding AGmehr Nachrichten
|
30.08.22
|Private Equity Holding AG: Vernichtung eigener Aktien (EQS Group)
|
30.08.22
|Private Equity Holding AG: Cancellation of Registered Shares (EQS Group)
|
30.08.22
|Jim Chanos vs private equity (Financial Times)
|
29.08.22
|Private Equity: Trübe Zeit im Eldorado der Banken (Finenews.ch)
|
24.08.22
|How Chinese private equity firms got scammed by their own sales teams (Business Times)
|
24.08.22
|How Biden’s trustbusters plan to target private equity (Financial Times)
Analysen zu Private Equity Holding AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Private Equity Holding AG
|54,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerInflationsdaten im Fokus: Wall Street gibt ab -- ATX schließt in Grün -- DAX zum Handelsende im Minus -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich mehrheitlich nach
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Mittwoch mit einem leichten Plus. Für den deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es abwärts. An den US-Börsen werden Verluste gemacht. Die Märkte in Fernost zeigten sich am Mittwoch schwächer.