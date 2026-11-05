Private Equity Aktie
WKN: 906781 / ISIN: CH0006089921
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05.11.2026 07:00:27
Private Equity Holding AG: Half Year-Report as of September 30, 2026
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Private Equity Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Half-Year Report as of September 30, 2026
NEWS RELEASE
Zürich, November 5, 2026
Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) has published the half-year report as of September 30, 2026. PEH reports a comprehensive income of EUR 8.3 million for the first six months of the financial year 2026/2027. As of September 30, 2026, the net asset value (intrinsic value) of one registered share of Private Equity Holding AG stood at EUR 160.61 (CHF 152.22). This represents a change of +2.9% in EUR (+5.5% in CHF) since March 31, 2026, including the distribution of CHF 1.00 per share in July 2026.
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Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) offers investors the opportunity to invest, within a simple legal and tax optimised structure, in a broadly diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio.
For further information, please contact:
Basis of the Net Asset Value Calculation and Disclaimer
The number of outstanding shares used for calculation of the Net Asset Value per share amounted to 2,401,673 as of September 30, 2026. The calculations are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and pursuant to the guidelines of Invest Europe (formerly known as the European Venture Capital Association). The valuations of the fund investments are based on the most recent reported net asset values (NAVs) of the funds. In estimating the fair value of unquoted direct investments, Private Equity Holding AG considers the most appropriate market valuation techniques. The fair value of listed direct investments is the market value. The NAV of Private Equity Holding AG is calculated at the end of each month under a going concern assumption. The different reporting cut-off dates of the individual companies and funds in which participations are held can lead to short-term distortions and cause discrepancies between the published NAV and the actual total value of Private Equity Holding AG’s net assets.
Additional features:
File: PEH report Q3 2026 final
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Private Equity Holding AG
|Bahnhofstrasse 13
|8001 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 515 7080
|E-mail:
|info@peh.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0006089921
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|LEI Code:
|391200H19VBZIPBJ0N98
|EQS News ID:
|2428510
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2428510 05-Nov-2026 CET/CEST
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