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WKN: 906781 / ISIN: CH0006089921

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05.11.2026 07:00:27

Private Equity Holding AG: Half Year-Report as of September 30, 2026

Private Equity Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Private Equity Holding AG: Half Year-Report as of September 30, 2026

05-Nov-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Half-Year Report as of September 30, 2026

NEWS RELEASE

Zürich, November 5, 2026

Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) has published the half-year report as of September 30, 2026. PEH reports a comprehensive income of EUR 8.3 million for the first six months of the financial year 2026/2027. As of September 30, 2026, the net asset value (intrinsic value) of one registered share of Private Equity Holding AG stood at EUR 160.61 (CHF 152.22). This represents a change of +2.9% in EUR (+5.5% in CHF) since March 31, 2026, including the distribution of CHF 1.00 per share in July 2026.

***

Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) offers investors the opportunity to invest, within a simple legal and tax optimised structure, in a broadly diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio.
 

For further information, please contact:
Kerstin von Stechow, Investor Relations, kerstin.stechow@peh.ch, phone +41 44 515 70 80, http://www.peh.ch  

Basis of the Net Asset Value Calculation and Disclaimer

The number of outstanding shares used for calculation of the Net Asset Value per share amounted to 2,401,673 as of September 30, 2026. The calculations are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and pursuant to the guidelines of Invest Europe (formerly known as the European Venture Capital Association). The valuations of the fund investments are based on the most recent reported net asset values (NAVs) of the funds. In estimating the fair value of unquoted direct investments, Private Equity Holding AG considers the most appropriate market valuation techniques. The fair value of listed direct investments is the market value. The NAV of Private Equity Holding AG is calculated at the end of each month under a going concern assumption. The different reporting cut-off dates of the individual companies and funds in which participations are held can lead to short-term distortions and cause discrepancies between the published NAV and the actual total value of Private Equity Holding AG’s net assets.


Additional features:
File: PEH report Q3 2026 final
End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Private Equity Holding AG
Bahnhofstrasse 13
8001 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 515 7080
E-mail: info@peh.ch
ISIN: CH0006089921
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
LEI Code: 391200H19VBZIPBJ0N98
EQS News ID: 2428510

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2428510  05-Nov-2026 CET/CEST

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