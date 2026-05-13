Private Equity Holding AG / Key word(s): Net Asset Value

Private Equity Holding AG: Net Asset Value as of April 30, 2026



13.05.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value

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NEWS RELEASE

Zurich, May 13, 2026

Net Asset Value as of April 30, 2026

As of April 30, 2026, the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share of Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) stood at EUR 155.86 (CHF 142.92), representing a change of -0.8% in EUR (-1.6% in CHF) since March 31, 2026.

PEH’s portfolio performance was negative in April, primarily due to adverse FX movements. While currency headwinds weighed on the overall result, the underlying portfolio performed positively in fund currency. Several portfolio funds and one direct co-investment recorded positive valuation adjustments, most notably Alpha CEE Opportunity IV, which benefitted from the share price increase of its listed underlying investment, Kaspi, a Kazakhstani fintech firm.

The portfolio was cash-flow negative during the reporting period, with total distributions of EUR 1.9m compared to EUR 2.7m paid into the portfolio. The largest distribution was generated by a European growth fund following the sale of Wiz, Inc., an Israeli-American cloud security company headquartered in New York.

During the reporting period, PEH completed four new commitments: EUR 7.0m to Investindustrial Lower Mid Market IV, which targets lower mid-market industrial manufacturing, healthcare & services, and consumer companies in Europe; EUR 5.0m to a fund targeting majority investments in high-growth, mid-market companies across Benelux, DACH, Nordics, France, the UK and the US; and EUR 4.0m and EUR 1.0m to two European private equity funds, both of which target small to medium-sized companies across Europe with strong buy-and-build potential.

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Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) is a listed investment company for private equity investments. It offers institutional and private investors the opportunity to participate in a simple and tax-efficient manner in a diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio with selective fund and direct investments.

Income from the portfolio is partially reinvested, as well as passed on to the shareholders as annual distributions. Private Equity Holding’s portfolio is managed by Amundi Alpha Associates, an independent Private Equity, Private Debt and Infrastructure investment manager based in Zurich.

For further information, please contact:

Kerstin von Stechow, Investor Relations, Kerstin.Stechow@peh.ch, phone +41-44-515 70 80, http://www.peh.ch

The basis of the Net Asset Value Calculation and Disclaimer

The number of outstanding shares used for calculation of the Net Asset Value per share amounted to 2,421,370 as of April 30, 2026 (March 31, 2026: 2,432,179). The calculations are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and pursuant to the guidelines of Invest Europe (formerly known as the European Venture Capital Association). The valuations of the fund investments are based on the most recent reported net asset values (NAVs) of the funds. In estimating the fair value of unquoted direct investments, Private Equity Holding AG considers the most appropriate market valuation techniques. The fair value of listed direct investments is the market value. The NAV of Private Equity Holding AG is calculated at the end of each month under a going concern assumption. The different reporting cut-off dates of the individual companies and funds in which participations are held can lead to short-term distortions and cause discrepancies between the published NAV and the actual total value of Private Equity Holding AG's net assets.