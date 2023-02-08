Private Equity Holding AG / Key word(s): Net Asset Value

Private Equity Holding AG: Net Asset Value as of January 31, 2023



08.02.2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value

NEWS RELEASE

Zug, February 8, 2023

Net Asset Value as of January 31, 2023

As of January 31, 2023, the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share of Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) stood at EUR 151.41 (CHF 150.80), representing a change of -0.4% in EUR (+0.4% in CHF) since December 31, 2022.

PEH's portfolio performance in EUR was slightly negative in January. Positive valuation adjustments for several portfolio funds including Mid Europa Fund IV, Eagletree IV, ALPHA CEE Opportunity IV and Clarus Lifesciences III as well as the direct co-investment in Shawbrook Bank could not fully compensate the adverse FX movements.

The portfolio was cash-flow positive with total distributions amounting to EUR 4.0m. PEH received noteworthy distributions from Clarus Lifesciences III resulting from its investment in Imago Biosciences, a US-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, and Warburg Pincus XII, distributing proceeds from various transactions, mainly from the sale of Summit Health, the largest independent multispecialty group in the United States.

Further, Pollen Street IV distributed proceeds from its partial realisation of Pacific Fund Systems, a fund administration software company headquartered in the Isle of Man.

Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) is a listed investment company for private equity investments. It offers institutional and private investors the opportunity to participate in a simple and tax-efficient manner in a diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio with selective fund and direct investments.

Income from the portfolio is partially reinvested, as well as passed on to the shareholders as annual distributions. Private Equity Holdings portfolio is managed by Alpha Associates, an independent Private Equity, Private Debt and Infrastructure investment manager based in Zurich.

The basis of the Net Asset Value Calculation and Disclaimer

The number of outstanding shares used for calculation of the Net Asset Value per share amounted to 2,505,606 as of January 31, 2023 (December 31, 2022: 2,505,606). The calculations are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and pursuant to the guidelines of Invest Europe (formerly known as the European Venture Capital Association). The valuations of the fund investments are based on the most recent reported net asset values (NAVs) of the funds. In estimating the fair value of unquoted direct investments, Private Equity Holding AG considers the most appropriate market valuation techniques. The fair value of listed direct investments is the market value. The NAV of Private Equity Holding AG is calculated at the end of each month under a going concern assumption and usually published within six trading days after the cut-off date. The different reporting cut-off dates of the individual companies and funds in which participations are held can lead to short-term distortions and cause discrepancies between the published NAV and the actual total value of Private Equity Holding AG's net assets.