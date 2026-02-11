Private Equity Aktie

WKN: 906781 / ISIN: CH0006089921

11.02.2026 18:00:03

Private Equity Holding AG: Net Asset Value as of January 31, 2026

Private Equity Holding AG / Key word(s): Net Asset Value
Private Equity Holding AG: Net Asset Value as of January 31, 2026

11.02.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NEWS RELEASE

Zurich, February 11, 2026

Net Asset Value as of January 31, 2026

As of January 31, 2026, the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share of Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) stood at EUR 151.10 (CHF 138.39), representing a change of -0.9% in EUR (-2.5% in CHF) since December 31, 2025.

For the month of January, the portfolio performance was negative. While underlying valuations experienced only a minor softening in fund currency, performance suffered from continuous adverse FX movements. Notably, several portfolio funds recorded positive valuation adjustments, including TA Associates XIV, a fund targeting majority and minority buyout and growth capital investments in strongly growing companies.

The portfolio was cash-flow negative during the reporting period, with total distributions amounting to EUR 2.5m vs. EUR 5.0m paid into the portfolio. The largest distribution came from CIVC VI, following the sale of 829 Studios, an integrated digital marketing and strategy agency. Investindustrial VIII called a significant amount to fund various investments.

                                                                                      ***

Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) is a listed investment company for private equity investments. It offers institutional and private investors the opportunity to participate in a simple and tax-efficient manner in a diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio with selective fund and direct investments.

Income from the portfolio is partially reinvested, as well as passed on to the shareholders as annual distributions. Private Equity Holding’s portfolio is managed by Amundi Alpha Associates, an independent Private Equity, Private Debt and Infrastructure investment manager based in Zurich.

For further information, please contact: 
Kerstin von Stechow, Investor Relations, Kerstin.Stechow@peh.ch, phone +41-44-515 70 80, http://www.peh.ch

The basis of the Net Asset Value Calculation and Disclaimer

The number of outstanding shares used for calculation of the Net Asset Value per share amounted to 2,444,104 as of January 31, 2026 (December 31, 2025: 2,444,104). The calculations are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and pursuant to the guidelines of Invest Europe (formerly known as the European Venture Capital Association). The valuations of the fund investments are based on the most recent reported net asset values (NAVs) of the funds. In estimating the fair value of unquoted direct investments, Private Equity Holding AG considers the most appropriate market valuation techniques. The fair value of listed direct investments is the market value. The NAV of Private Equity Holding AG is calculated at the end of each month under a going concern assumption. The different reporting cut-off dates of the individual companies and funds in which participations are held can lead to short-term distortions and cause discrepancies between the published NAV and the actual total value of Private Equity Holding AG's net assets.

End of Net Asset Value News
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Private Equity Holding AG
Bahnhofstrasse 13
8001 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 515 7080
E-mail: info@peh.ch
ISIN: CH0006089921
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange

 
End of News EQS News Service

2274962  11.02.2026 CET/CEST

