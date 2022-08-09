Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
09.08.2022 18:00:04

Private Equity Holding AG: Net Asset Value as of July, 2022

09.08.2022 / 18:00
Net Asset Value
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NEWS RELEASE

Zug, August 9, 2022

Net Asset Value as of July 31, 2022

As of July 31, 2022, the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share of Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) stood at EUR 157.93 (CHF 153.28), representing an increase of 2.2% in EUR since June 30, 2022.

PEHs positive performance in July was largely driven by the favourable strengthening of both, the USD and the GBP versus the EUR as well as positive valuation adjustments of several portfolio funds, including ALPHA CEE Opportunity IV and Pelion VI, which both benefited from the share price increases of underlying listed positions.

PEH received noteworthy distributions from Highland Europe III, distributing proceeds from two transactions, namely the sale of Wolt, a Finnish technology company known for its food delivery platform, and Adjust, a global app marketing platform. Further, Eagletree III distributed proceeds from the sale of Nasco Holdings, which consists of two separate companies. One is a leading provider of medical simulation products the other is a developer and distributor of hands-on learning materials and digital solutions for the K12 education market.

In July, several new commitments were made, namely to Cinven VIII, a European buyout fund; Eagletree VI, a North American mid-market buyout fund; Highland Europe V, a European growth fund focusing on technology startups; Latitude III, a growth fund with a focus on the tech sector;  LocalGlobe XII, a venture fund with a focus on pre-seed and seed stage venture investments within the tech sector; and Medicxi IV, a life sciences venture capital investor with a focus on early and later-stage venture investments.

Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) is a listed investment company for private equity investments. It offers institutional and private investors the opportunity to participate in a simple and tax-efficient manner in a diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio with selective fund and direct investments.

 

Income from the portfolio is partially reinvested, as well as passed on to the shareholders as annual distributions. Private Equity Holdings portfolio is managed by Alpha Associates, an independent Private Equity, Private Debt and Infrastructure investment manager based in Zurich.

 

For further information, please contact: 
Kerstin von Stechow, Investor Relations, Kerstin.Stechow@peh.ch, phone +41 41 726 79 80, http://www.peh.ch

 

The basis of the Net Asset Value Calculation and Disclaimer

The number of outstanding shares used for calculation of the Net Asset Value per share amounted to 2,504,056 as of July 31, 2022 (June 30, 2022: 2,504,094). The calculations are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and pursuant to the guidelines of Invest Europe (formerly known as the European Venture Capital Association). The valuations of the fund investments are based on the most recent reported net asset values (NAVs) of the funds. In estimating the fair value of unquoted direct investments, Private Equity Holding AG considers the most appropriate market valuation techniques. The fair value of listed direct investments is the market value. The NAV of Private Equity Holding AG is calculated at the end of each month under a going concern assumption and usually published within six trading days after the cut-off date. The different reporting cut-off dates of the individual companies and funds in which participations are held can lead to short-term distortions and cause discrepancies between the published NAV and the actual total value of Private Equity Holding AG's net assets.

