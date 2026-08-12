Private Equity Aktie
WKN: 906781 / ISIN: CH0006089921
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12.08.2026 18:00:03
Private Equity Holding AG: Net Asset Value as of July 31, 2026
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Private Equity Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Net Asset Value
NEWS RELEASE
Zurich, August 12, 2026
Net Asset Value as of July 31, 2026
As of July 31, 2026, the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share of Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) stood at EUR 156.51 (CHF 145.68), representing a change of -0.7% in EUR (+0.2% in CHF) since June 30, 2026 (including the dividend of CHF 1.00 paid on July 10, 2026).
In July, the portfolio performance was negatively affected by valuation adjustments of various underlying positions as well as adverse FX movements.
Despite positive valuation adjustments in several of PEH's portfolio funds, most notably Alpha CEE Opportunity IV, Mid Europa Fund IV, and Eagletree III, as well as the listed direct co-investment Shawbrook Bank, these gains were ultimately outweighed by adverse effects.
In the reporting period, PEH committed USD 4.0m to a follow-on investment in a late-stage growth fund, USD 4.5m to an early-stage venture fund and USD 1.8m to a seed fund.
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Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) is a listed investment company for private equity investments. It offers institutional and private investors the opportunity to participate in a simple and tax-efficient manner in a diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio with selective fund and direct investments.
Income from the portfolio is partially reinvested, as well as passed on to the shareholders as annual distributions. Private Equity Holding’s portfolio is managed by Amundi Alpha Associates, an independent Private Equity, Private Debt and Infrastructure investment manager based in Zurich.
For further information, please contact:
The basis of the Net Asset Value Calculation and Disclaimer
The number of outstanding shares used for calculation of the Net Asset Value per share amounted to 2,400,656 as of July 31, 2026 (June 30, 2026: 2,401,819). The calculations are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and pursuant to the guidelines of Invest Europe (formerly known as the European Venture Capital Association). The valuations of the fund investments are based on the most recent reported net asset values (NAVs) of the funds. In estimating the fair value of unquoted direct investments, Private Equity Holding AG considers the most appropriate market valuation techniques. The fair value of listed direct investments is the market value. The NAV of Private Equity Holding AG is calculated at the end of each month under a going concern assumption. The different reporting cut-off dates of the individual companies and funds in which participations are held can lead to short-term distortions and cause discrepancies between the published NAV and the actual total value of Private Equity Holding AG's net assets.
Additional features:
File: PEH NAV Flyer August 26
End of Net Asset Value News
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Private Equity Holding AG
|Bahnhofstrasse 13
|8001 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 515 7080
|E-mail:
|info@peh.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0006089921
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|LEI Code:
|391200H19VBZIPBJ0N98
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2381722 12.08.2026 CET/CEST
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