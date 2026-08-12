Private Equity Aktie

Private Equity für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 906781 / ISIN: CH0006089921

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.08.2026 18:00:03

Private Equity Holding AG: Net Asset Value as of July 31, 2026

Private Equity Holding AG / Key word(s): Net Asset Value
Private Equity Holding AG: Net Asset Value as of July 31, 2026

12.08.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NEWS RELEASE

Zurich, August 12, 2026

Net Asset Value as of July 31, 2026

As of July 31, 2026, the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share of Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) stood at EUR 156.51 (CHF 145.68), representing a change of -0.7% in EUR (+0.2% in CHF) since June 30, 2026 (including the dividend of CHF 1.00 paid on July 10, 2026).

In July, the portfolio performance was negatively affected by valuation adjustments of various underlying positions as well as adverse FX movements.

Despite positive valuation adjustments in several of PEH's portfolio funds, most notably Alpha CEE Opportunity IV, Mid Europa Fund IV, and Eagletree III, as well as the listed direct co-investment Shawbrook Bank, these gains were ultimately outweighed by adverse effects.

The portfolio was cash flow negative during the reporting period, with total distributions of EUR 2.2m compared to EUR 6.2m paid into the portfolio. PEH received noteworthy distributions from one of its Life Sciences funds related to an investment in a US-based clinical-stage biotechnology company, as well as from Highland Europe V, which distributed proceeds from its investment in Bending Spoons, a Milan-based technology company specialising in the acquisition, transformation, and operation of digital products and software.

In the reporting period, PEH committed USD 4.0m to a follow-on investment in a late-stage growth fund, USD 4.5m to an early-stage venture fund and USD 1.8m to a seed fund.

***

Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) is a listed investment company for private equity investments. It offers institutional and private investors the opportunity to participate in a simple and tax-efficient manner in a diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio with selective fund and direct investments.

Income from the portfolio is partially reinvested, as well as passed on to the shareholders as annual distributions. Private Equity Holding’s portfolio is managed by Amundi Alpha Associates, an independent Private Equity, Private Debt and Infrastructure investment manager based in Zurich.

For further information, please contact: 
Kerstin von Stechow, Investor Relations, Kerstin.Stechow@peh.ch, phone +41-44-515 70 80, http://www.peh.ch

The basis of the Net Asset Value Calculation and Disclaimer

The number of outstanding shares used for calculation of the Net Asset Value per share amounted to 2,400,656 as of July 31, 2026 (June 30, 2026: 2,401,819). The calculations are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and pursuant to the guidelines of Invest Europe (formerly known as the European Venture Capital Association). The valuations of the fund investments are based on the most recent reported net asset values (NAVs) of the funds. In estimating the fair value of unquoted direct investments, Private Equity Holding AG considers the most appropriate market valuation techniques. The fair value of listed direct investments is the market value. The NAV of Private Equity Holding AG is calculated at the end of each month under a going concern assumption. The different reporting cut-off dates of the individual companies and funds in which participations are held can lead to short-term distortions and cause discrepancies between the published NAV and the actual total value of Private Equity Holding AG's net assets.


 
Additional features:

File: PEH NAV Flyer August 26

End of Net Asset Value News
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Private Equity Holding AG
Bahnhofstrasse 13
8001 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 515 7080
E-mail: info@peh.ch
ISIN: CH0006089921
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
LEI Code: 391200H19VBZIPBJ0N98

 
End of News EQS News Service

2381722  12.08.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Private Equity Holding AG

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Private Equity Holding AG

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Private Equity Holding AG 63,60 0,00% Private Equity Holding AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 32
09.08.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 32: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
08.08.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
08.08.26 KW 32: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
07.08.26 KW 32: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich leichter
Die Börsen in Fernost zeigen sich am Freitag überwiegend schwächer. Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Donnerstag zu. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte seitwärts. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich mit positiven Vorzeichen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen