Private Equity Holding AG / Key word(s): Net Asset Value

Private Equity Holding AG: Net Asset Value as of June, 2022



11.07.2022 / 18:00

Net Asset Value

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NEWS RELEASE

Zug, July 11, 2022

Net Asset Value as of June 30, 2022

As of June 30, 2022, the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share of Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) stood at EUR 154.57 (CHF 154.40), representing an increase of 0.1% in EUR since May 31, 2022 (adjusted for the dividend of CHF 2.00, which was paid on June 10, 2022).

PEHs portfolio performance was positive in June. The NAV increase results from positive valuation adjustments for several portfolio funds including Eagletree III and Avista II and the U.S. Dollar strengthening against the euro. Against this momentum, negative adjustments were recorded for many listed positions in the portfolio.



The portfolio was cash-flow negative despite total distributions amounting to EUR 3.6m. PEH received noteworthy distributions from Alpha CEE Opportunity IV from the sale of Russian Towers, an independent owner of antenna mast structures in Russia, which was both a direct secondary of the fund as well as a significant underlying in one of the portfolio funds. The sale was agreed and completed before Russias invasion of Ukraine. Further, Avista IV distributed proceeds from the sale of Inform Diagnostics, a leading independent anatomic pathology laboratory, and Eagletree IV distributed proceeds from its investment in FuseFX Corp., one of the largest independent visual special effects studios.

***

Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) is a listed investment company for private equity investments. It offers institutional and private investors the opportunity to participate in a simple and tax-efficient manner in a diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio with selective fund and direct investments.

Income from the portfolio is partially reinvested, as well as passed on to the shareholders as annual distributions. Private Equity Holdings portfolio is managed by Alpha Associates, an independent Private Equity, Private Debt and Infrastructure investment manager based in Zurich.

For further information, please contact:

Kerstin von Stechow, Investor Relations, Kerstin.Stechow@peh.ch, phone +41 41 726 79 80, http://www.peh.ch

The basis of the Net Asset Value Calculation and Disclaimer

The number of outstanding shares used for calculation of the Net Asset Value per share amounted to 2,504,094 as of June 30, 2022 (May 31, 2022: 2,504,404). The calculations are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and pursuant to the guidelines of Invest Europe (formerly known as the European Venture Capital Association). The valuations of the fund investments are based on the most recent reported net asset values (NAVs) of the funds. In estimating the fair value of unquoted direct investments, Private Equity Holding AG considers the most appropriate market valuation techniques. The fair value of listed direct investments is the market value. The NAV of Private Equity Holding AG is calculated at the end of each month under a going concern assumption and usually published within six trading days after the cut-off date. The different reporting cut-off dates of the individual companies and funds in which participations are held can lead to short-term distortions and cause discrepancies between the published NAV and the actual total value of Private Equity Holding AG's net assets.

Contact: