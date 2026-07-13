Private Equity Holding AG / Key word(s): Net Asset Value

Private Equity Holding AG: Net Asset Value as of June 30, 2026



13.07.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NEWS RELEASE

Zurich, July 13, 2026

Net Asset Value as of June 30, 2026

As of June 30, 2026, the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share of Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) stood at EUR 158.65 (CHF 146.42), representing a change of 1.2% in EUR (2.3% in CHF) since May 31, 2026.

PEH's portfolio performance was positive in June, mainly driven by favourable FX movements, with selected holdings also contributing positively. Among the contributors was Shawbrook Bank, a UK retail bank and direct co-investment, which recorded a positive valuation adjustment. The company completed a successful IPO on October 30, 2025, and is listed on the London Stock Exchange.



The portfolio was cash-flow positive during the reporting period, with total distributions of EUR 4.7m compared to EUR 4.4m paid into the portfolio. The largest distribution came from Abry IX, which distributed proceeds from the investment in Centauri Health Solutions, a provider of analytics and services for government-sponsored healthcare programs. In addition, Alpha CEE Opportunity IV distributed proceeds from its investment in Kaspi, a Kazakhstani fintech firm, as well as proceeds from the partial sale of Allegro shares, the Polish e-commerce leader listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

Subsequent to the reporting date, the Annual General Meeting approved a dividend of CHF 1 per share on July 3, 2026, which was paid on July 10, 2026.

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Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) is a listed investment company for private equity investments. It offers institutional and private investors the opportunity to participate in a simple and tax-efficient manner in a diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio with selective fund and direct investments.

Income from the portfolio is partially reinvested, as well as passed on to the shareholders as annual distributions. Private Equity Holding’s portfolio is managed by Amundi Alpha Associates, an independent Private Equity, Private Debt and Infrastructure investment manager based in Zurich.

For further information, please contact:

Kerstin von Stechow, Investor Relations, Kerstin.Stechow@peh.ch, phone +41-44-515 70 80, http://www.peh.ch

The basis of the Net Asset Value Calculation and Disclaimer

The number of outstanding shares used for calculation of the Net Asset Value per share amounted to 2,401,819 as of June 30, 2026 (May 31, 2026: 2,411,618). The calculations are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and pursuant to the guidelines of Invest Europe (formerly known as the European Venture Capital Association). The valuations of the fund investments are based on the most recent reported net asset values (NAVs) of the funds. In estimating the fair value of unquoted direct investments, Private Equity Holding AG considers the most appropriate market valuation techniques. The fair value of listed direct investments is the market value. The NAV of Private Equity Holding AG is calculated at the end of each month under a going concern assumption. The different reporting cut-off dates of the individual companies and funds in which participations are held can lead to short-term distortions and cause discrepancies between the published NAV and the actual total value of Private Equity Holding AG's net assets.