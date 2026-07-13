Private Equity Aktie
WKN: 906781 / ISIN: CH0006089921
|
13.07.2026 18:00:03
Private Equity Holding AG: Net Asset Value as of June 30, 2026
|
Private Equity Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Net Asset Value
NEWS RELEASE
Zurich, July 13, 2026
Net Asset Value as of June 30, 2026
As of June 30, 2026, the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share of Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) stood at EUR 158.65 (CHF 146.42), representing a change of 1.2% in EUR (2.3% in CHF) since May 31, 2026.
PEH's portfolio performance was positive in June, mainly driven by favourable FX movements, with selected holdings also contributing positively. Among the contributors was Shawbrook Bank, a UK retail bank and direct co-investment, which recorded a positive valuation adjustment. The company completed a successful IPO on October 30, 2025, and is listed on the London Stock Exchange.
Subsequent to the reporting date, the Annual General Meeting approved a dividend of CHF 1 per share on July 3, 2026, which was paid on July 10, 2026.
***
Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) is a listed investment company for private equity investments. It offers institutional and private investors the opportunity to participate in a simple and tax-efficient manner in a diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio with selective fund and direct investments.
Income from the portfolio is partially reinvested, as well as passed on to the shareholders as annual distributions. Private Equity Holding’s portfolio is managed by Amundi Alpha Associates, an independent Private Equity, Private Debt and Infrastructure investment manager based in Zurich.
For further information, please contact:
The basis of the Net Asset Value Calculation and Disclaimer
The number of outstanding shares used for calculation of the Net Asset Value per share amounted to 2,401,819 as of June 30, 2026 (May 31, 2026: 2,411,618). The calculations are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and pursuant to the guidelines of Invest Europe (formerly known as the European Venture Capital Association). The valuations of the fund investments are based on the most recent reported net asset values (NAVs) of the funds. In estimating the fair value of unquoted direct investments, Private Equity Holding AG considers the most appropriate market valuation techniques. The fair value of listed direct investments is the market value. The NAV of Private Equity Holding AG is calculated at the end of each month under a going concern assumption. The different reporting cut-off dates of the individual companies and funds in which participations are held can lead to short-term distortions and cause discrepancies between the published NAV and the actual total value of Private Equity Holding AG's net assets.
Additional features:
File: PEH NAV Flyer July 26
End of Net Asset Value News
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Private Equity Holding AG
|Bahnhofstrasse 13
|8001 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 515 7080
|E-mail:
|info@peh.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0006089921
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2365026 13.07.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Private Equity Holding AG
Analysen zu Private Equity Holding AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Private Equity Holding AG
|67,00
|0,00%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNahost-Krise im Fokus: ATX beendet Handel leichter -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- US-Börsen leichter -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Montag schwächer, während der deutsche Leitindex letztlich etwas fester notierte. Die US-Börsen tendieren im Minus. In Asien dominierten am Montag die Bären.