Private Equity Holding AG / Key word(s): Net Asset Value

Private Equity Holding AG: Net Asset Value as of May 31, 2026



10.06.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NEWS RELEASE

Zurich, June 10, 2026

Net Asset Value as of May 31, 2026

As of May 31, 2026, the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share of Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) stood at EUR 156.83 (CHF 143.12), representing a change of 0.6% in EUR (0.1% in CHF) since April 30, 2026.

PEH's portfolio performance was positive in May, further supported by favourable FX movements. Notable valuation adjustments were recorded for several of PEH's fund investments, including Sycamore III, Eagletree IV and Pollen Street IV as well as PEH's direct co-investment in a bottle closures company, a market leader in the production of aluminium and non-refillable closures.

The portfolio was cash-flow positive during the reporting period, with total distributions of EUR 3.0m compared to EUR 2.6m paid into the portfolio. PEH received noteworthy distributions from Procuritas VI following the sale of Netcontrol, a leading provider of electricity grid automation systems, and from Mid Europa Fund IV following the sale of Imlek, a dairy producer in Southeast Europe. Furthermore, Highland Europe I distributed proceeds from its investment in eGym, a fitness technology platform.

***

Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) is a listed investment company for private equity investments. It offers institutional and private investors the opportunity to participate in a simple and tax-efficient manner in a diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio with selective fund and direct investments.

Income from the portfolio is partially reinvested, as well as passed on to the shareholders as annual distributions. Private Equity Holding’s portfolio is managed by Amundi Alpha Associates, an independent Private Equity, Private Debt and Infrastructure investment manager based in Zurich.

For further information, please contact:

Kerstin von Stechow, Investor Relations, Kerstin.Stechow@peh.ch, phone +41 44 515 70 80, http://www.peh.ch

The basis of the Net Asset Value Calculation and Disclaimer

The number of outstanding shares used for calculation of the Net Asset Value per share amounted to 2,411,618 as of May 31, 2026 (April 30, 2026: 2,421,370). The calculations are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and pursuant to the guidelines of Invest Europe (formerly known as the European Venture Capital Association). The valuations of the fund investments are based on the most recent reported net asset values (NAVs) of the funds. In estimating the fair value of unquoted direct investments, Private Equity Holding AG considers the most appropriate market valuation techniques. The fair value of listed direct investments is the market value. The NAV of Private Equity Holding AG is calculated at the end of each month under a going concern assumption. The different reporting cut-off dates of the individual companies and funds in which participations are held can lead to short-term distortions and cause discrepancies between the published NAV and the actual total value of Private Equity Holding AG's net assets.