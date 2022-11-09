Private Equity Holding AG / Key word(s): Net Asset Value

Private Equity Holding AG: Net Asset Value as of October 31, 2022



09.11.2022 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NEWS RELEASE

Zug, November 9, 2022

Net Asset Value as of October 31, 2022

As of October 31, 2022, the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share of Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) stood at EUR 156.83 (CHF 155.23), representing an increase of 0.2% in EUR (3.1% in CHF) since September 30, 2022.

The portfolio performance was positive in October despite adverse FX movements. The NAV increase results from positive valuation adjustments for several portfolio funds including ALPHA CEE Opportunity IV, Eagletree IV and Mid Europa Fund IV, which benefitted from positive movements of certain listed investments, e.g., Allegro, a Polish online e-commerce platform, Kaspi.kz, the largest payments, marketplace and fintech ecosystem in Central Asia, and Corsair, a global brand of high performance computer peripherals and hardware focused on the PC gamer market.

PEH received a noteworthy distribution from Highland Europe II, distributing proceeds from the sale of Threads Styling, a luxury fashion and jewellery retailer.

Notable capital calls were received from Investindustrial VII, to fund follow-on investments for Parker Food Group, a developer and manufacturer of speciality food ingredients based in North America and Italcanditi, a supplier of fruit-based ingredients and creams based in Italy.

***

Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) is a listed investment company for private equity investments. It offers institutional and private investors the opportunity to participate in a simple and tax-efficient manner in a diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio with selective fund and direct investments.

Income from the portfolio is partially reinvested, as well as passed on to the shareholders as annual distributions. Private Equity Holdings portfolio is managed by Alpha Associates, an independent Private Equity, Private Debt and Infrastructure investment manager based in Zurich.

For further information, please contact:

Kerstin von Stechow, Investor Relations, Kerstin.Stechow@peh.ch, phone +41 41 726 79 80, http://www.peh.ch

The basis of the Net Asset Value Calculation and Disclaimer

The number of outstanding shares used for calculation of the Net Asset Value per share amounted to 2,505,656 as of October 31, 2022 (September 30, 2022: 2,505,656). The calculations are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and pursuant to the guidelines of Invest Europe (formerly known as the European Venture Capital Association). The valuations of the fund investments are based on the most recent reported net asset values (NAVs) of the funds. In estimating the fair value of unquoted direct investments, Private Equity Holding AG considers the most appropriate market valuation techniques. The fair value of listed direct investments is the market value. The NAV of Private Equity Holding AG is calculated at the end of each month under a going concern assumption and usually published within six trading days after the cut-off date. The different reporting cut-off dates of the individual companies and funds in which participations are held can lead to short-term distortions and cause discrepancies between the published NAV and the actual total value of Private Equity Holding AG's net assets.

Contact: