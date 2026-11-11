Private Equity Holding AG / Key word(s): Net Asset Value

Private Equity Holding AG: Net Asset Value as of October 31, 2026



11.11.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NEWS RELEASE

Zurich, November 11, 2026

Net Asset Value as of October 31, 2026

As of October 31, 2026, the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share of Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) stood at EUR 161.44 (CHF 148.47), representing a change of +0.5% in EUR (-2.5% in CHF) since September 30, 2026.

PEH's portfolio performance was positive in October, mainly driven by favourable FX movements alongside gains from selected portfolio investments such as TA Associates XIII.

The portfolio was cash flow positive during the reporting period, with total distributions of EUR 3.2m compared with EUR 3.0m paid into the portfolio. PEH received a noteworthy distribution from Abry Senior Equity VI, which distributed proceeds from two transactions: the sale of a strategic fundraising consulting firm and the sale of NetNumber, a global provider of phone number intelligence and telecommunications data services, to Transaction Network Services (TNS).

Another inflow came from Abry Heritage Partners, which distributed proceeds from its investment in CloudWave, a managed cloud hosting, cybersecurity, and IT services provider built exclusively for the healthcare industry, following its acquisition by Tegria.

PEH continued its share buyback activity during the reporting period, buying 933 shares.

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Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) is a listed investment company for private equity investments. It offers institutional and private investors the opportunity to participate in a simple and tax-efficient manner in a diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio with selective fund and direct investments.

Income from the portfolio is partially reinvested, as well as passed on to the shareholders as annual distributions. Private Equity Holding’s portfolio is managed by Amundi Alpha Associates, an independent Private Equity, Private Debt and Infrastructure investment manager based in Zurich.

For further information, please contact:

Kerstin von Stechow, Investor Relations, Kerstin.Stechow@peh.ch, phone +41-44-515 70 80, http://www.peh.ch

The basis of the Net Asset Value Calculation and Disclaimer

The number of outstanding shares used for calculation of the Net Asset Value per share amounted to 2,400,740 as of October 31, 2026 (September 30, 2026: 2,401,673). The calculations are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and pursuant to the guidelines of Invest Europe (formerly known as the European Venture Capital Association). The valuations of the fund investments are based on the most recent reported net asset values (NAVs) of the funds. In estimating the fair value of unquoted direct investments, Private Equity Holding AG considers the most appropriate market valuation techniques. The fair value of listed direct investments is the market value. The NAV of Private Equity Holding AG is calculated at the end of each month under a going concern assumption. The different reporting cut-off dates of the individual companies and funds in which participations are held can lead to short-term distortions and cause discrepancies between the published NAV and the actual total value of Private Equity Holding AG's net assets.