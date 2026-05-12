Private Equity Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/AGMEGM

Private Equity Holding AG: Private Equity Holding AG: Annual Results and Proposals to the Annual General Meeting of Private Equity Holding AG



12-May-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NEWS RELEASE

Zurich, May 12, 2026

Annual Results and Proposals to the Annual General Meeting of Private Equity Holding AG

Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) has published the annual report for the financial year 2025/2026 on its website. The audited Net Asset Value (NAV) per share as of March 31, 2026, amounts to EUR 157.10 (CHF 145.23); PEH reports a comprehensive loss of EUR -14.0 million for the financial year. The full annual report can be found at https://www.peh.ch/reports/annual-report/.

All three members of the Board of Directors - Fidelis Götz, Martin Eberhard and Dr. Petra Salesny - will stand for re-election at the AGM.

PEH announces that the Board of Directors will propose a dividend of CHF 1 per share to the Annual General Meeting. Like in prior years, the dividend will be paid half from reserves from capital contributions and half from voluntary retained earnings. This conservative dividend recommendation acknowledges the ongoing market conditions characterised by limited liquidity.

PEH will publish the invitation to its ordinary AGM on June 4, 2026. Registered shareholders will receive the invitation by mail during the subsequent days. The AGM will take place in Zurich.

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Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) offers investors the opportunity to invest, within a simple legal and tax optimized structure, in a broadly diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio.

For further information, please contact:

Kerstin von Stechow, Investor Relations, kerstin.stechow@peh.ch, phone +41-44-515 70 80, http://www.peh.ch