13.04.2022 18:00:23
Private Equity Holding AG: Proposals to the Annual General Meeting of Private Equity Holding AG
Private Equity Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM/Dividend
Zug, April 13, 2022
Proposals to the Annual General Meeting of Private Equity Holding AG
Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) announces that the Board of Directors will propose a dividend of CHF 2 per share to the AGM. The dividend will be paid half from reserves from capital contributions and half from voluntary retained earnings. Furthermore, the Board of Directors proposes a capital decrease by cancellation of 200'000 treasury shares.
All four members of the Board of Directors - Dr. Hans Baumgartner, Martin Eberhard, Dr. Petra Salesny and Fidelis Götz - will stand for re-election at the AGM.
PEH will publish the invitation to its 25th AGM on May 10, 2022. Registered shareholders will receive the invitation by mail during the subsequent days. Pursuant to the Covid-19 Ordinance 3 of the Swiss Federal Council, we refrain from having shareholders attend the Annual General Meeting in person on site. Shareholders shall be represented at the Annual General Meeting exclusively by the independent proxy.
Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) offers investors the opportunity to invest, within a simple legal and tax optimized structure, in a broadly diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio.
For further information, please contact:
Kerstin von Stechow, Investor Relations, kerstin.stechow@peh.ch, phone +41 41 726 79 80, http://www.peh.ch
File: Proposals to the Annual General Meeting of Private Equity Holding AG
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Private Equity Holding AG
|Gotthardstr. 28
|6302 Zug
|Switzerland
|ISIN:
|CH0006089921
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1327751
|EQS News Service
1327751 13-Apr-2022 CET/CEST
