Private Equity Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM/Dividend

Private Equity Holding AG: Proposals to the Annual General Meeting of Private Equity Holding AG



26-Apr-2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NEWS RELEASE

Zug, April 26, 2023

Proposals to the Annual General Meeting of Private Equity Holding AG

Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) announces that the Board of Directors will propose a reduced dividend of CHF 1 per share to the AGM, taking into account the changed business environment and heightened uncertainty in financial markets. Like in prior years, the dividend will be paid half from reserves from capital contributions and half from voluntary retained earnings.

All four members of the Board of Directors - Dr. Hans Baumgartner, Martin Eberhard, Dr. Petra Salesny and Fidelis Götz - will stand for re-election at the AGM.

PEH will publish the invitation to its ordinary AGM on May 11, 2023. Registered shareholders will receive the invitation by mail during the subsequent days and the AGM will take place in Zug, with personal attendance of shareholders for the first time since 2019.

***

Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) offers investors the opportunity to invest, within a simple legal and tax optimized structure, in a broadly diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio.

For further information, please contact:

Kerstin von Stechow, Investor Relations, kerstin.stechow@peh.ch, phone +41 41 726 79 80, http://www.peh.ch