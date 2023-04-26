|
26.04.2023 18:00:31
Private Equity Holding AG: Proposals to the Annual General Meeting of Private Equity Holding AG
|
Private Equity Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM/Dividend
NEWS RELEASE
Zug, April 26, 2023
Proposals to the Annual General Meeting of Private Equity Holding AG
Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) announces that the Board of Directors will propose a reduced dividend of CHF 1 per share to the AGM, taking into account the changed business environment and heightened uncertainty in financial markets. Like in prior years, the dividend will be paid half from reserves from capital contributions and half from voluntary retained earnings.
All four members of the Board of Directors - Dr. Hans Baumgartner, Martin Eberhard, Dr. Petra Salesny and Fidelis Götz - will stand for re-election at the AGM.
PEH will publish the invitation to its ordinary AGM on May 11, 2023. Registered shareholders will receive the invitation by mail during the subsequent days and the AGM will take place in Zug, with personal attendance of shareholders for the first time since 2019.
***
Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) offers investors the opportunity to invest, within a simple legal and tax optimized structure, in a broadly diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio.
For further information, please contact:
Kerstin von Stechow, Investor Relations, kerstin.stechow@peh.ch, phone +41 41 726 79 80, http://www.peh.ch
Additional features:
File: Proposals to the Annual General Meeting of Private Equity Holding AG
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Private Equity Holding AG
|Gotthardstr. 28
|6302 Zug
|Switzerland
|ISIN:
|CH0006089921
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1617997
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1617997 26-Apr-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!